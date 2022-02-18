Credit: Shutterstock

Cruises for singles over 60: Best cruise lines for solo travel Cruises for singles over 60 offer an amazing opportunity for those in later life to get out and explore the world while making friends (and maybe even finding love).

Solo cruises are growing in popularity due to the relaxation cruises for singles offer alongside the freedom just to be you. Additionally, they help you meet new people, explore new places, and get out of your comfort zone. Fortunately, cruises for singles over 60 are becoming easier to find. If you are wondering what cruise lines offer solo travel options, here are our best cruises for singles. Whether you are looking for a spoil-yourself solo vacation or want reduced fares, you will find an option that fits your preferences here.

Holland America Line Holland America Line (HAL) is well-known for its commitment to solo cruises. The activities onboard range from delightfully solitary to those that help you meet others, such as hands-on cooking workshops, cocktail mixers, games, and wine tastings. HAL cruises for single seniors also extend a Single Partners Program to solo travellers to make the experience more luxurious and social. Holland American Line's biggest and newest ships - Koningsdam, Rotterdam, and Nieuw Statendam - offer 12 solo cabins to travellers. The cabins are ocean view rooms, range from 127 to 172 square feet, and feature the same amenities as double-occupancy cabins.

Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) was the first major cruise company to solve the "cruising solo single supplement" dilemma by introducing 128 studio staterooms, Studios. The chic Studios are available for cruises for solo travellers on Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Gateway, and Pride of America. The compact rooms feature full-size beds and flat-screen TVs and are connected by shared corridors. They also offer easy access to an exclusive Studio Lounge where travellers can enjoy a drink and snack and meet other travelling singles. What makes NCL one of the best cruises for single seniors over 60 is their short itineraries (a few are as short as five days), making the cruise ideal for people who don't want to travel long haul.

AmaWaterways One of the best river cruises for singles over 60, AmaWaterways is loved by solo cruise passengers for the opportunity it gives them to interact with other globetrotters. Additionally, the high level of service makes everyone feel pampered. AmaWaterways offer voyages in Asia, Africa, and Europe all year round. The pricing covers shore excursion, speciality dining, and some alcoholic beverages. In addition, the cruise ships hold rental bikes onboard, which you can use to explore the picturesque cities. Why not try the yoga classes and resistance band workouts held especially for senior travellers? You can choose from a variety of themed sailings with AmaWaterways such as biking, hiking and walking-themed cruises or wine-themed and wine-growing cruises.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises A luxury cruise line, Regent Seven Seas strives to create a community environment for solo travellers over 60. A designated social host works aboard every ship to help plan activities for single cruise passengers ranging from group dinners to excursions and informal cocktail gatherings. Regent Seven Seas cruises come with Wi-Fi access, alcohol, speciality restaurants, shore excursion and gratuities all included. Occasionally, they offer discounts of up to 75 percent off the cruising solo single supplement on select voyages.

Adventure Canada This cruise company's clientele features a high concentration of singles over 60 who take small-ship expeditions to exciting destinations like the Northwest Passage and Greenland's fjords. Often, special guests can be found onboard, including authors, scholars, and scientists who will enrich the journey. Adventure Canada is the recipient of the 2018 World Nomads Solo Traveller award and strives to make solo cruise guests feel welcome. They achieve this through a combination of communal dining options, a solo traveller mingles event held as the trip commences and an email-sharing program for those who wish to stay in touch after the cruise.