It’s a great combination of hiking and relaxing on a seven-day cruise. Every day you’ll be exploring a different island, hiking through the region, meeting local people and enjoying the slower way of life in Dalmatia. So, in the mornings you could be on top of a mountain and by the afternoon you could be swimming in a crystal clear cove drinking a cocktail - it’s the perfect holiday in my opinion! Hike Croatia Cruises are ideal for travellers who want to stay active and explore a bit more of Croatia than they would on a standard beach holiday. The hikes are around six miles long and take no more than three hours, with stops along the way so they’re not too taxing.

In terms of physical and mental fitness, what do your guests get out of the hikes?

The physical and mental benefits of hiking are plentiful. Physically, guests will improve their fitness and endurance if they like regularly. I get a lot of feedback from guests saying they’ve been inspired to tackle longer and more demanding hikes after joining the Hike Croatia Cruise. Mentally, hiking gives us a great opportunity to enjoy nature which is a natural destresser.

Why do you think hiking become so popular?

Because of our modern, fast-paced way of life, we’re increasingly drawn to the greenery of nature we can’t find in the hustle and bustle of cities. Also, hiking is something everyone can do - from kids to the over 60s – it’s very inclusive and cheap too.

