Hike your way to health
The hiking guide for Sail Croatia's special Hike Croatia itineraries, Mate Klarie, explains why hiking is a great first step on the road to mental and physical wellbeing.
It’s a great combination of hiking and relaxing on a seven-day cruise. Every day you’ll be exploring a different island, hiking through the region, meeting local people and enjoying the slower way of life in Dalmatia.
So, in the mornings you could be on top of a mountain and by the afternoon you could be swimming in a crystal clear cove drinking a cocktail - it’s the perfect holiday in my opinion!
Hike Croatia Cruises are ideal for travellers who want to stay active and explore a bit more of Croatia than they would on a standard beach holiday. The hikes are around six miles long and take no more than three hours, with stops along the way so they’re not too taxing.
In terms of physical and mental fitness, what do your guests get out of the hikes?
The physical and mental benefits of hiking are plentiful. Physically, guests will improve their fitness and endurance if they like regularly. I get a lot of feedback from guests saying they’ve been inspired to tackle longer and more demanding hikes after joining the Hike Croatia Cruise. Mentally, hiking gives us a great opportunity to enjoy nature which is a natural destresser.
-READ MORE: Six tips for sleeping well on a cruise-
Why do you think hiking become so popular?
Because of our modern, fast-paced way of life, we’re increasingly drawn to the greenery of nature we can’t find in the hustle and bustle of cities. Also, hiking is something everyone can do - from kids to the over 60s – it’s very inclusive and cheap too.
What tips would you give to first-time hikers?
- There’s no need to invest in expensive clothes and equipment at the start - the basics will see you through.
- Good walking shoes are the most important hiking gear you’ll use, so they need to be comfortable and have good non-slip soles.
- Go slowly and steadily when first starting out, and follow advice from guides and more experienced hikers.
- Don't feel self-conscious if you can't keep up with your hiking group. All of us were slow when we first started hiking.
- Challenge yourself, but never overestimate your capabilities
- It’s never too late to start hiking!
For more info about these specialised hiking cruises, visit sail-croatia.com
Pharaohs & Pyramids
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Nov 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Ra
- Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
Danube Waltz
- 7 nights, departs on the 17 Aug 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Vilhjalm
- Passau, Passau, Linz, + 7 more
Portugal's River of Gold
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Oct 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Torgil
- Porto, Régua, Pinhão, + 9 more
Oberammergau, the Alps & the Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 31 Aug 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Sigrun
- Basel, Breisach, Strasbourg, + 8 more
Danube Waltz
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Aug 2022
- Viking River Cruises, Viking Rinda
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 6 more