RHOCH star Seema Malhotra sat down with World of Cruising to discuss The Real Housewives Of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising.

Have you ever been on a cruise before?

No, the Princess cruise you see in the show was my first time on a cruise ship – I was really nervous about being at sea.



What did you like about the ship?

Everything! Royal Princess has everything you could imagine on board and more. There were so many choices of activities, entertainment, live music, wine tasting, cocktail making, shopping – the list is endless.



Did anything surprise you?

Yes, the ship was so much larger than I imagined. And the crew took care of every little detail which made us all feel so special and relaxed.



The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising sees the housewives squeeze in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas.

What do you love the most about cruising?

The sheer space you get on a ship. Royal Princess is like a five-star hotel floating at sea. Our rooms were so spacious and I had the best sleep on a Princess luxury bed.



I loved that you can relax the entire voyage or get out and discover new thrills. A cruise can help you reclaim your sense of adventure, and the best part is, you get to choose how you want to explore each port. I also had the chance to meet the most amazing interesting people onboard .



Will you go on a cruise again?

Yes, I loved cruise life and I can’t wait to go again.



What would be your ideal cruise?

I’d love to sail on a Regent Seven Seas' ship. I saw a documentary about the line and it looks unreal. It would be amazing to sail with them to the Caribbean.

The sun-drenched Caribbean is on Seema's cruise bucket list. Credit: Shutterstock

Who’s your ideal cruise travelling companion?

My husband Sandeep. He loves the sea and has always wanted to go cruising around the world. He likes the idea of getting to see so many places in one trip. He is very adventurous and loves going to exotic places and learning about different cultures.



Do you get recognised when you travel?

Yes, and it still feels really surreal because I’m just a regular person. But I do feel very blessed and thankful when people compliment me on what I do.



What are your top packing tips for a holiday?

You need to think about how long you are going for, where you are going and what activities you’ve got planned for when you get there. So something casual, something glamorous and don’t forget your gym and swimwear.



What do you like to eat and drink on holiday?

When I travel I like to try different cuisines and learn about different culinary traditions. I love trying new foods. I love a margarita cocktail by the pool and a smooth glass of red wine in the evening.



What’s your top travel tip?

Pack lightly - I always take too many clothes so take half the clothes you think you will need…you won’t need as much as you think.



Where are you planning to travel in 2023?

It’s our 30th wedding anniversary in May. So we are thinking of going to the Maldives…or maybe a cruise around the Caribbean.



The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising, Mondays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX