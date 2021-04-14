Royal Caribbean offering 999 FREE staterooms to NHS, Emergency and Social Care workers
Royal Caribbean are offering 999 FREE staterooms to NHS, Armed Forces, Emergency and Social Care workers.
Registrations have opened today for Royal Caribbean's 999 free sailings for the brave workers in the emergency services, NHS, Social Care Sector and Armed Forces. The cruise line will be offering 999 free staterooms across Anthem of the Seas’ first two 4-night Ocean Getaways this summer, departing from Southampton on July 7th and July 11th.
Ben Bouldin, Vice President EMEA of Royal Caribbean Ltd. said "The initiative has had a fantastic response and – in just a few hours – we have already received several thousand registrations. I am proud to be part of an organisation that strives to give back to the community and recognises the efforts of the many key workers in the UK."
To register for the ballot, visit Royal Caribbean's website HERE.
