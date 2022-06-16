Crystal Serenity, which was built in 1995, was sold for US $25 million while sister ship, Crystal Symphony, raised US$103 million.



The two ships had been held in the Bahamas following the collapse of Crystal Cruises’ owner, Genting Hong Kong, in February of this year.



The news comes amid a report that Crystal Endeavor – Crystal Cruises’ first expedition ship, which only entered service last summer – has been purchased by Silversea Cruises.



Luxury cruise line, Silversea, filed a trademark application for the name Silver Endeavor with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 8, 2022.



- READ MORE: All you need to know about the end of Crystal Cruises -



While Silversea has yet to issue a statement confirming that the brand has acquired Crystal Endeavor, the company’s president and CEO, Roberto Martinoli, has previously hinted that Silversea is looking to add more expedition newbuilds to its portfolio.



Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony were sold in the Bahamas

Martinoli told a press conference earlier this year that “after sustainability, [expedition ships are] one of our first priorities.”



- READ MORE: Above and beyond: the best expedition cruises -



Silversea currently has four expedition ships – Silver Origin, Silver Explorer, Silver Cloud, and Silver Wind – in its portfolio.



After being placed under arrest in South America earlier this year, Crystal Endeavor was repositioned to Gibraltar, where she is currently anchored, in spring 2022.



The ship is slated to join Silversea’s expedition fleet in Antarctica for the 2022/23 season.



- READ MORE: 10 amazing cruises to Antarctica -



