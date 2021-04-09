Talking Cruise: Oceania Cruises' Bernard Carter Oceania Cruises' senior vice president & managing director EMEA Bernard Carter talks round-the-world cruises, the cruise line's return to service, wellness and onboard haute cuisine with brand editor Olivia Sharpe as part of our new interview series, 'Talking Cruise'

1. No one can deny it's been a tough time for the industry, but how are things looking for the sector and Oceania Cruises for 2021 and beyond?

2. Can you tell us a bit about Oceania Cruises' 2023 World Cruise and what guests can look forward to?

3. In 2019 Oceania Cruises announced its two new Allure Class ships launching in 2022 and 2025, respectively; please can you tell us a bit more about them?

4. Oceania Cruises is known for offering the finest cuisine at sea; how will the dining aspect be affected given new social distancing measures post-Covid?

5. People have been starved of travel and also wellness during the lockdown period. What is going on in the wellness space for Oceania Cruises?

6. The cruise industry has done a lot of great work in sustainability over the past few years, which has been well-documented; how is Oceania Cruises involved?

7. In spite of the pandemic, there have been some exciting launches within the cruise industry over the past year and we ourselves relaunched our website. Why is this growth so important?

8. What are you most looking forward to about getting back on board?

Cruise Lines Oceania Cruises