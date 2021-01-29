Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is renowned for offering enriching and immersive itineraries right across our globe. But what is it that makes a holiday with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines so magical?



A dedicated team of journey planners

Fred. Olsen has a small but dedicated team of journey planners, committed to creating the exceptional itineraries that guests have come to know and love.

At Fred. Olsen, itinerary planning is no casual affair; it’s a handcrafted, meticulous process from which extraordinary cruises are born.

Head of itinerary planning at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Martin Lister, said: 'Each year, we start totally afresh. Our guests don’t see themselves as tourists. They are experienced travellers who want to discover new things – not have cookie-cutter experiences or take the same route over and over again.'

Fred. Olsen: Putting guests first

Everything at Fred. Olsen has a guest-first approach, and this includes using guest feedback to help shape future itineraries. 'It’s the cornerstone of planning,' said Martin.

'We’ll look at the places they really loved and examine ways that we could make more enriching experiences.

'That could be through a unique shore tour, or making sure we are visiting at the best times of year, such as sailing down Canada’s St Lawrence River when the autumn foliage is at its most spectacular, or using our smaller ships to get close to the thundering fjord waterfalls of Norway in the spring.'

Exciting itineraries for 2021 and beyond

In Fred. Olsen’s 2021 and 2022 itineraries, you will find familiar destinations nestled amongst those ‘off the beaten tourist track’ hidden gems, as well as scenic cruising aplenty.

Director of product and customer service, Clare Ward, said: 'The Olsen family are Norwegian, with over 170 years of sailing heritage.

'Our chairman, Fred. Olsen Jnr, holds a very hands-on role with the company and spends a lot of time helping us to find the very best pockets of the spectacular Norwegian Coast that we should visit.'

A fleet of smaller ships

What makes Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unique is the smaller size of its fleet, which makes for a planners dream.

'Our ships carry fewer than 1,400 guests, so can visit areas out of reach of the big liners,' said Martin. 'This also means we are often able to dock closer to the centre of destinations, where guest explorations can begin right at the end of the gangway.'

Artist's Impression of Fred. Olsen’s Livery



Regional departures

In 2021 all Fred. Olsen cruises depart from – and return to – the UK. With sailings from Newcastle, Liverpool, Rosyth (Edinburgh), Portsmouth, Southampton and Dover, guests are always within a few hours reach of a port, meaning guests never have far to travel to their next Fred. Olsen holiday.

Sale with Fred Olsen from £599

What is more, the line is currently offering exceptional sailings from just £599 per person as part of its Cruise Sale. Guests are able to choose between either a free drinks package or up to £600 in onboard spend per person, with some fantastic solo traveller offers available too.

Whether it’s to witness the wonders and wildlife of Iceland or Greenland or the breathtaking Norwegian fjords; seek out the mesmerising northern lights or explore the wine regions of Portugal, Spain and France, there is sure to be an itinerary to suit all.

For more information, visit fredolsencruises.com.