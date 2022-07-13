Lindblad Expeditions announces two new Mediterranean itineraries

Lindblad Expeditions has announced two brand-new itineraries aboard the 58-guest, 30-sail Sea Cloud.



Passengers will be able to sail along the Adriatic coast or visit the western Mediterranean. Both itineraries feature archaeological landmarks, remote beaches, and small villages with the aim ​​of balancing active exploration with reflection and relaxation.



The 10-day ‘Extraordinary Adriatic: Croatia and Slovenia under sail’ cruise departs Dubrovnik on August 17, 2023, and calls at picturesque old towns including Rovinj and Hvar with rates starting at $14,670 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin.



Meanwhile Sea Cloud’s 16-day ‘Sailing the Western Mediterranean: Spain to Corsica’ voyage features stops at the captivating cities of Seville and Granada and charming harbour towns in Mallorca and Sardinia. The cruise, which departs Lisbon on April 19, 2023, costs from $25,170 per person.

Launched in 1931, Sea Cloud is a four-masted barque that still features the furnishings chosen by her first owners, socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, and finance tycoon E.F. Hutton.

