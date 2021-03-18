Oceania Cruises Announces Name of First Allure-Class Ship

Oceania Cruises has revealed the name of its new 1,200-guest Allure-class ship, the first of two being built by the cruise line.

Christened Vista, the seventh luxury vessel for Oceania Cruises is currently under construction by Fincantieri S.p.A. in Italy and will set sail in 2023. She will be followed by her sister ship in 2025.

Guests can expect elegant and glamorous public spaces on board the new ship, such as the Grand Dining Room, which soars almost two decks in height and 'pays homage to the beautiful age of the early 20th Century Parisian society through its contemporary interpretation of Belle Époque'.



Vista’s nine additional culinary experiences, signature public spaces, and residentially inspired suites and staterooms will be revealed starting in May 2021, with her inaugural voyages opening for sale in September 2021.



Measuring approximately 67,000 gross registered tons, the ship will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, offering industry-leading space and staff-to-guest ratios.

President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, Bob Binder, said: 'Oceania Cruises is an innovative and ever-evolving brand. We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future.'

Binder added: 'Our officers and crew are always bringing great new ideas to the forefront and then implementing them. More than any other part of the Oceania Cruises organisation, we owe our success to our onboard teams.

'They are the ones who made Vista possible, and it is a credit to them, these true visionaries of the seven seas, that we name the ship for them, in their honour.'

Visit oceaniacruises.com for more information.