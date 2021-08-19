Regent Seven Seas Cruises release 2023/2024 cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced full details of its 2023-2024 programme, offering immersive cultural experiences in iconic destinations.

The ultra-luxury line will offer 129 overnight calls in a range of destinations such as St Petersburg, Kyoto, Singapore, Lisbon, and Bordeaux.

Passengers can choose from a range of itineraries, from seven nights up to the recently announced 132-night 2024 world cruise, and four Grand Voyages. Read more about the 132-night world cruises here.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced full details of its 2023-2024 programme, offering immersive cultural experiences in iconic destinations. The cruises – spread across Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and South America – are now officially on sale.

The Grand Voyages include a 78-night sailing from New York to Barcelona, and a 62-night journey from Stockholm to Athens.

Regent will also operate the Circle South America itinerary, a 67-night cruise from Miami, and the Grand Asia-Pacific Journey, a 59-night voyage from Sydney to Tokyo.

New ship Seven Seas Splendor will start its European season in March 2023 on western Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises.

Guests can also benefit from free pre or-post-cruise land programmes on more than 25 cruises on Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator.

Itineraries designed to ‘create memories’.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises president and CEO Jason Montague said: “We are delighted to release our very special Voyage Collection for 2023-2024, which has been meticulously crafted for our discerning guests, who we know have a passion for discovering the world in the ultimate luxury that Regent Seven Seas Cruises is renowned for.

“We hope that this new season of diverse and inspiring locales enables travellers to create memories and experiences that will last a lifetime.

“We recently launched our 2024 world cruise, which was an opening-day record-breaker for the third year in a row, selling out within three hours of launching.

“This phenomenal result reinforces just how strong the pent-up demand for luxury travel is among our guests, especially for longer voyages, and we are confident that our new Voyage Collection will be well received, too.”

