Seabourn Venture at a glance: Explore the new ship with our interactive guide Seabourn Venture, launching on 15 July 2022 with a maiden voyage from Tilbury to Tromso, is the first of two new ultra-luxury expedition vessels that will take Seabourn and its guests into new territory.

Seabourn Venture is a hotly anticipated vessel. Voyage aboard this all-suite expedition ship and you’ll be able to hike, zodiac, kayak*, snorkel and scuba-dive in some of the world’s most remote destinations, while enjoying the luxury of a truly spectacular ship with interiors by Adam D Tihany. Venture’s 26-strong expedition team (including a ‘bear spotter’) will be on hand to help you discover more about the amazing wildlife you encounter, and, in selected destinations, you’ll even be able to experience life underwater in one of the ship’s two mini-submarines*. This is our guide to the brand new Seabourn expedition ship.

Seabourn Venture - ship facts 264 Guests 120 Crew 132 Suites 10 Passenger Decks 1 Pool * available in select destinations at extra cost.

Seabourn Venture: At a glance

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Veranda Suites All 132 staterooms are Veranda Suites. Each is elegantly fitted out with bespoke furniture and premium materials – and you will also find a built-in heated wardrobe, so you can grab a warm coat in the morning and deposit a wet parka when you return from your adventures. Constellation Lounge High up on deck 9, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the Constellation Lounge offers amazing 270-degree views. It’s the perfect place to appreciate ocean wildlife and stunning shoreside landscapes in warmth and comfort – or just enjoy a sunset cocktail. Discovery Center This is your venue for daily lectures and briefings from a world-class team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. And, because the Discovery Center is large enough to accommodate all guests on board, nobody will ever have trouble finding a seat. Restaurants One of eight onboard eateries, The Restaurant is the ship’s elegant main dining room. Then there’s The Colonnade for more casual dinners, The Patio for al fresco dining, The Club for made-to-order sushi, and Seabourn Square for coffees and drinks. Pool Located on deck 5 aft, Seabourn Venture’s heated pool and two hot tubs offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors while basking in balmy waters. Whether the backdrop is the Northern Lights or a passing iceberg, this is a dip you’ll never forget. The Spa at Seabourn An amazing space to relax, with incredible views through full-height windows, the 3,700sq ft spa and gym offers a wide range of fitness equipment and beauty treatments, as well as a Mindful Living Programme created by wellness expert Dr Andrew Weil. Expedition Lounge The Expedition Lounge is described as the heart of Seabourn Venture. Here, guests are invited to relax or linger with a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar as they share photos and stories from their adventures. The Expedition Lounge also serves a functional purpose, however, as it is here that guests will gather before and after expeditions. Submarines Expeditions will be taken to the next level on Seabourn Venture, with two custom-built submarines designed to take guests closer to nature in an ultra-luxurious setting. Each battery-powered sub carries seven people — six guests, three each in two clear acrylic spheres, and are capable of diving to depths of 300 meters.



Inside Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture Suites All 132 staterooms are Veranda Suites. Each is elegantly fitted out with bespoke furniture and premium materials – and you will also find a built-in heated wardrobe, so you can grab a warm coat in the morning and deposit a wet parka when you return from your adventures.

Seabourn Venture's Veranda Suites are sure to offer you a comfortable space with a stunning view. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture's Constellation Lounge High up on deck 9, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the Constellation Lounge offers amazing 270-degree views. It’s the perfect place to appreciate ocean wildlife and stunning shoreside landscapes in warmth and comfort – or just enjoy a sunset cocktail.

The Constellation Lounge boasts a spacious area that brings you closer to wildlife and wonders at sea. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture's Discovery Center This is your venue for daily lectures and briefings from a world-class team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. And because the Discovery Center is large enough to accommodate all guests on board, nobody will ever have trouble finding a seat.

The Discovery Center boasts a large and spacious room equipped for all guests to enjoy. Credit: Seabourn

Restaurants aboard Seabourn Venture One of eight onboard eateries, The Restaurant (below) is the ship’s elegant main dining room. Then there’s The Colonnade for more casual dinners, The Patio for al fresco dining, The Club for made-to-order sushi, and Seabourn Square for coffees and drinks.

With options for everyone to enjoy, The Restaurant is the ship's main dining room. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture's Pool Located on deck 5 aft, Seabourn Venture’s heated pool and two hot tubs offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors while basking in balmy waters. Whether the backdrop is the Northern Lights or a passing iceberg, this is a dip you’ll never forget.

You can be sure to experience great views in Seabourn Venture's pool. Credit: Seabourn

The Spa at Seabourn An amazing space to relax, with incredible views through full-height windows, the 3,700sq ft spa and gym offers a wide range of fitness equipment and beauty treatments, as well as a Mindful Living Programme created by wellness expert Dr Andrew Weil.

With incredible views, Seabourn Venture's spa room offers many relaxing amenities. Credit: Seabourn

Expedition Lounge on Seabourn Venture The Expedition Lounge is described as the heart of Seabourn Venture. Here, guests are invited to relax or linger with a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar as they share photos and stories from their adventures. The Expedition Lounge also serves a functional purpose, however, as it is here that guests will gather before and after expeditions.

The Expedition Lounge is the perfect location for sightseeing and cocktails. Credit: Seabourn

Submarines on Seabourn Venture Expeditions will be taken to the next level on Seabourn Venture, with two custom-built submarines designed to take guests closer to nature in an ultra-luxurious setting. Each battery-powered sub carries seven people — six guests, three each in two clear acrylic spheres, and are capable of diving to depths of 300 meters.

Seabourn's two custom built submarines carry seven people for a closer look at sea life. Credit: Seabourn