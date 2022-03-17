Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Seabourn Venture at a glance: Explore the new ship with our interactive guide
Seabourn venture exterior
Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture at a glance: Explore the new ship with our interactive guide

Author: World of Cruising

Published on:

Updated on:

Seabourn Venture, launching on 15 July 2022 with a maiden voyage from Tilbury to Tromso, is the first of two new ultra-luxury expedition vessels that will take Seabourn and its guests into new territory.

Seabourn Venture is a hotly anticipated vessel. Voyage aboard this all-suite expedition ship and you’ll be able to hike, zodiac, kayak*, snorkel and scuba-dive in some of the world’s most remote destinations, while enjoying the luxury of a truly spectacular ship with interiors by Adam D Tihany.

Venture’s 26-strong expedition team (including a ‘bear spotter’) will be on hand to help you discover more about the amazing wildlife you encounter, and, in selected destinations, you’ll even be able to experience life underwater in one of the ship’s two mini-submarines*.

This is our guide to the brand new Seabourn expedition ship.

Seabourn Venture - ship facts

264 Guests

120 Crew

132 Suites

10 Passenger Decks

1 Pool

* available in select destinations at extra cost.

Click on the image below to explore Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture: At a glance

Seabourn Venture: At a glance

Inside Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture Suites

All 132 staterooms are Veranda Suites. Each is elegantly fitted out with bespoke furniture and premium materials – and you will also find a built-in heated wardrobe, so you can grab a warm coat in the morning and deposit a wet parka when you return from your adventures.

Veranda suite Seabourn min
Seabourn Venture's Veranda Suites are sure to offer you a comfortable space with a stunning view. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture's Constellation Lounge

High up on deck 9, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the Constellation Lounge offers amazing 270-degree views. It’s the perfect place to appreciate ocean wildlife and stunning shoreside landscapes in warmth and comfort – or just enjoy a sunset cocktail.

Constellation lounge min
The Constellation Lounge boasts a spacious area that brings you closer to wildlife and wonders at sea. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture's Discovery Center

This is your venue for daily lectures and briefings from a world-class team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. And because the Discovery Center is large enough to accommodate all guests on board, nobody will ever have trouble finding a seat.

Seabourn Discovery Center min
The Discovery Center boasts a large and spacious room equipped for all guests to enjoy. Credit: Seabourn

Restaurants aboard Seabourn Venture

One of eight onboard eateries, The Restaurant (below) is the ship’s elegant main dining room. Then there’s The Colonnade for more casual dinners, The Patio for al fresco dining, The Club for made-to-order sushi, and Seabourn Square for coffees and drinks.

Seabourn The restaurant min
With options for everyone to enjoy, The Restaurant is the ship's main dining room. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture's Pool

Located on deck 5 aft, Seabourn Venture’s heated pool and two hot tubs offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors while basking in balmy waters. Whether the backdrop is the Northern Lights or a passing iceberg, this is a dip you’ll never forget.

Seabourn Venture deck min
You can be sure to experience great views in Seabourn Venture's pool. Credit: Seabourn

The Spa at Seabourn

An amazing space to relax, with incredible views through full-height windows, the 3,700sq ft spa and gym offers a wide range of fitness equipment and beauty treatments, as well as a Mindful Living Programme created by wellness expert Dr Andrew Weil.

Seabourn spa room min
With incredible views, Seabourn Venture's spa room offers many relaxing amenities. Credit: Seabourn

Expedition Lounge on Seabourn Venture

The Expedition Lounge is described as the heart of Seabourn Venture. Here, guests are invited to relax or linger with a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar as they share photos and stories from their adventures. The Expedition Lounge also serves a functional purpose, however, as it is here that guests will gather before and after expeditions.

Seabourn Venture expedition lounge min
The Expedition Lounge is the perfect location for sightseeing and cocktails. Credit: Seabourn

Submarines on Seabourn Venture

Expeditions will be taken to the next level on Seabourn Venture, with two custom-built submarines designed to take guests closer to nature in an ultra-luxurious setting. Each battery-powered sub carries seven people — six guests, three each in two clear acrylic spheres, and are capable of diving to depths of 300 meters.

Seabourn Venture submarine min
Seabourn's two custom built submarines carry seven people for a closer look at sea life. Credit: Seabourn
