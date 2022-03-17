Seabourn Venture at a glance: Explore the new ship with our interactive guide
Seabourn Venture, launching on 15 July 2022 with a maiden voyage from Tilbury to Tromso, is the first of two new ultra-luxury expedition vessels that will take Seabourn and its guests into new territory.
Seabourn Venture is a hotly anticipated vessel. Voyage aboard this all-suite expedition ship and you’ll be able to hike, zodiac, kayak*, snorkel and scuba-dive in some of the world’s most remote destinations, while enjoying the luxury of a truly spectacular ship with interiors by Adam D Tihany.
Venture’s 26-strong expedition team (including a ‘bear spotter’) will be on hand to help you discover more about the amazing wildlife you encounter, and, in selected destinations, you’ll even be able to experience life underwater in one of the ship’s two mini-submarines*.
This is our guide to the brand new Seabourn expedition ship.
Seabourn Venture - ship facts
264 Guests
120 Crew
132 Suites
10 Passenger Decks
1 Pool
* available in select destinations at extra cost.
Click on the image below to explore Seabourn Venture
Find your ideal cruise
Inside Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Venture Suites
All 132 staterooms are Veranda Suites. Each is elegantly fitted out with bespoke furniture and premium materials – and you will also find a built-in heated wardrobe, so you can grab a warm coat in the morning and deposit a wet parka when you return from your adventures.
Seabourn Venture's Constellation Lounge
High up on deck 9, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the Constellation Lounge offers amazing 270-degree views. It’s the perfect place to appreciate ocean wildlife and stunning shoreside landscapes in warmth and comfort – or just enjoy a sunset cocktail.
Seabourn Venture's Discovery Center
This is your venue for daily lectures and briefings from a world-class team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists. And because the Discovery Center is large enough to accommodate all guests on board, nobody will ever have trouble finding a seat.
Restaurants aboard Seabourn Venture
One of eight onboard eateries, The Restaurant (below) is the ship’s elegant main dining room. Then there’s The Colonnade for more casual dinners, The Patio for al fresco dining, The Club for made-to-order sushi, and Seabourn Square for coffees and drinks.
Seabourn Venture's Pool
Located on deck 5 aft, Seabourn Venture’s heated pool and two hot tubs offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors while basking in balmy waters. Whether the backdrop is the Northern Lights or a passing iceberg, this is a dip you’ll never forget.
The Spa at Seabourn
An amazing space to relax, with incredible views through full-height windows, the 3,700sq ft spa and gym offers a wide range of fitness equipment and beauty treatments, as well as a Mindful Living Programme created by wellness expert Dr Andrew Weil.
Expedition Lounge on Seabourn Venture
The Expedition Lounge is described as the heart of Seabourn Venture. Here, guests are invited to relax or linger with a complimentary cocktail or glass of fine wine from the bar as they share photos and stories from their adventures. The Expedition Lounge also serves a functional purpose, however, as it is here that guests will gather before and after expeditions.
Submarines on Seabourn Venture
Expeditions will be taken to the next level on Seabourn Venture, with two custom-built submarines designed to take guests closer to nature in an ultra-luxurious setting. Each battery-powered sub carries seven people — six guests, three each in two clear acrylic spheres, and are capable of diving to depths of 300 meters.
12-Day Western European Waterways
- 12 nights, departs on the 30 Apr 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Praia, Santiago Island, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Casablanca, + 4 more
25-Day Svalbard - Beyond The North Cape & Greenland
- 25 nights, departs on the 27 Jul 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Tromsø, Skarsvåg, Skarsvåg, + 24 more
14-Day Panama Canal & The Humboldt Route
- 14 nights, departs on the 12 Oct 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Bridgetown, Santa Marta, Bocas del Toro, + 7 more
12-Day Northern Isles & The Viking Homeland
- 12 nights, departs on the 15 Jul 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Tilbury, Tilbury, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, + 12 more
12-Day Colonial Coast & Amazon
- 12 nights, departs on the 17 Mar 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Rio de Janeiro, Buzios, Recife, + 5 more
26-Day Sailing The Panama Canal & The Humboldt Route
- 26 nights, departs on the 12 Oct 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Bridgetown, Santa Marta, Bocas del Toro, + 18 more
10-Day The Heart Of The Amazon
- 10 nights, departs on the 29 Mar 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Manaus, Manaus, Amazon Experience, + 8 more
10-Day Wild Isles Of Scotland & Iceland
- 10 nights, departs on the 12 May 2023
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- London (Greenwich), Invergordon, Invergordon, + 9 more
37-Day Northern Isles, Svalbard & Greenland
- 37 nights, departs on the 15 Jul 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Tilbury, Tilbury, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, + 38 more
10-Day Autumn Atlantic Migration
- 10 nights, departs on the 02 Oct 2022
- Seabourn, Seabourn Venture
- Saint-John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, San Juan (Puerto Rico), Great Harbour, Jost Van Dyke, + 3 more