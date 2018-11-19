Back in 1781, Felipe de Neve, Governor of Spanish California, named a settlement, El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora la Reyna de Los Angeles del Rio Porciuncula. That hardly rolled off the tongue, however, and it soon changed its named to the far-catchier Los Angeles. Even that is too wordy for some and so it is known throughout the world as L.A.

It would be fair to say that the City of Angels has come a long way since then. Today, it is the cultural hub of Southern California and the second most populous city in the entire USA, but nobody really cares about all of that: you want to hear about Hollywood, right?

The bright lights of Hollywood have captured the imagination of many a young actor and you can’t visit the city without seeing busloads of tourists heading to get a snap of the famous Hollywood sign.

It’s not all about the theatre, darling. L.A. has a booming sports scene – mainly centred around the basketball team, the L.A. Lakers, and has held the Olympic Games twice and will do so for a third time in 2028.