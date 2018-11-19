The cruising capital of the world, Miami is not just a major turnaround port, but also a fascinating destination in its own right, with a plethora of food options, water sports, museums and other tourist attractions.

And while the traditional image of Miami is one of white buildings, palm trees and bikini-clad women, in reality, it is a multi-cultural hotspot where the Latin American community have changed the city into something much fresher – and hipper – for the global stage.

All of this, and much else of what makes Miami a world city today, can be traced back to Henry Flagler, an American industrialist who was instrumental in the development of the Florida East Coast Railroad. By extending this south from West Palm beach, he helped to create a buzz and excitement, and in turn, economic development, planting the seed for the modern-day Miami.