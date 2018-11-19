The Big Apple. The Concrete Jungle. The city never that sleeps. It doesn’t matter what you call it, New York is undoubtedly one of the most vibrant, electrifying cities in the world.

Modern New York is the epitome of diversity, with countless languages and cultures all shuffling along its crowded streets. Such is its influence, it has been called the financial, cultural and media capital of the world.

Made up of five boroughs – Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, The Bronx, and Staten Island – there are endless possibilities stretching across all corners of the city; from world-famous monuments to museums to shopping and restaurants serving every possible cuisine you can think of.

And this is without mentioning the coffee shops, the sporting heroes, those iconic skyscrapers you’ve seen in movies and a little something called The Statue of Liberty. Ah New York, New York – there is undoubtedly something for everyone.