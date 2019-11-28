Author

Amelia Glean

Destination Guides

Dubbed the cradle of French America, Quebec is a bustling metropolis that offers an enchanting mix of playfulness and sophistication. Its oldest quarters, encircled by cobbled streets, are perched on a clifftop, offering spectacular, picture-postcard views of the St Lawrence River.

And while this is very much a modern city, scratch the surface and you’ll find Old Europe, richly endowed with historic buildings, classic bistros and enticing pavement cafés.

From the stone-paved shopping haven of Rue Saint-Paul to the narrow Rue du Petit-Champlain, a stroll round town will have you thinking you’ve been teleported to France – especially if you shut your eyes and breathe in the intoxicating smells wafting from the many notable restaurants.
Celebrated for its farm-to-table gastronomy, this is a culinary mecca – so whether you’re looking to sink your teeth into colonial history or a lip-smacking stack of pancakes (topped with maple syrup, of course), Quebec City is sure to work its French-Canadian charm on you.
Quebec City: aerial view
The historic Canadian destination has so much to offer

Best Sights

Château Frontenac
Built in 1893 for the Canadian Pacific Railway, this huge and gorgeously Gothic hotel soars to a height of 80 metres above the city’s historic Upper Town. Its 611 rooms and 18 grandly decorated floors are packed with history (Winston Churchill met Allied leaders here for key conferences during the WWII). Now run by the 5-star Fairmont group, Château Frontenac is the perfect pitstop for a cool cocktail or Canadian-style afternoon tea.
Chateau Frontenac Hotel dominates the skyline
Basilica de Notre-Dame
An imposing sight, with the kind of interior you’d expect to stumble on in the heart of Paris, the Basilica de Notre-Dame sits in a cobbled neighbourhood straight out of an old-world picture book. It has stood the test of time since 1647 – albeit with many tweaks and additions – and is packed with paintings and treasures dating back to the French colonial period. Don’t miss the dimly lit crypt, which is the final resting place of countless archbishops, cardinals and governors.
Montmorency Falls
If you thought Niagara was the only waterfall worth seeing in Canada, think again. Just a 15-minute drive from Quebec City will bring you to Montmorency Falls Park, dominated by a thundering cascade that, at 272ft, is actually 99ft taller than its more famous rival. If you’re a secret adrenaline junkie, take the cable car to the summit and walk across the suspension bridge to admire the jaw-dropping views up close.
Quebec city: Montmorency Falls
The spectacular Montmorency Falls are a must-see

Best restaurants & bars

Le Sacrilège

With its unmistakable emblem of a laughing band and a dancing monk saucily lifting his robes, this bar has long been the watering hole of choice for Quebec’s night owls. Even on a Monday, it’s standing room only, despite this being a fairly offbeat establishment. There’s a wide selection of beers, including many locally brewed craft varieties, so sit back and enjoy live music under the unique glass-enclosed terrace, set back from Rue Saint-Jean.
lesacrilege.com

Quebec City: Bar Le Sacrilège
Enjoy a craft beer at Bar Le Sacrilège

 

Légende par la Tanière

Inspired by Heston Blumenthal, chef Frédéric Laplante takes farm-to-table gastronomy to a whole new level. Opt for the tasting menu and you’ll be embarking on a culinary adventure via the likes of fresh shrimp salad with fennel and strawberry, garlic-flower gnocchi, foie gras with compote, venison tartare and rabbit sausage. What’s more, every morsel you eat will be sustainably sourced from Quebec itself.
restaurantlegende.com

L’Atelier

Bright and buzzy, this classy lounge is a fun spot for cocktails. Bare brick walls, cushioned benches and a sea of hanging lights create a convivial atmosphere for sampling mixological marvels such as Le Disco (a blend of gin and Cointreau) and the Cowgirl (ideal for vodka lovers). Feeling peckish? Take your pick from delicious fried arancini with lobster, lemon aïoli, roasted corn salad, cherry tomatoes and sharp lemon vinaigrette.
bistrolatelier.com

Restaurant Tanière

To explore the city’s culinary underground – in several senses – step down into brick-lined subterranean vaults, dating back more than 300 years, and discover the cutting-edge work of super-chef François-Emmanuel Nicol. As you take your seat at the counter to await the secret fixed menu, you may not know what’s coming, but you can be sure it will be seasonal – and sensational. What’s not to love?
taniere3.com

Underground culinary delights will leave your mouth watering at La Taniere
Best local tips

“For a mid-morning treat in the city, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Maison Smith. Order a café au lait and a crispy croissant while chatting to the friendly locals” Ingrid Lemm, PR director.

“I love to walk along the St Lawrence River and take the ferry across to Levis on the south shore. It’s best to go at night when the gorgeous Château Frontenac is lit up” Marie Côté, tour guide.

“Don’t leave without trying our local dish, poutine – fresh cheese curds and plump French fries, lathered in a rich sauce. Luckily we have many steep hills to burn off the calories!” Allison Van Rassel, food journalist.

Quebec City has many winding cobbled streets
Lose yourself in the historic quarter’s maze of streets

What to expect

Visas
You will need a valid passport and a visa to enter Canada – regardless of your Canada, Canada – regardless of your nationality –before you will be allowed to board your cruise ship. Check with your local Canadian embassy or consulate to ensure that you have everything you need before travelling.

Climate
If icy temperatures don’t entice (6C counts as a high in December), spring offers milder, wetter conditions, while the summer months are pleasantly warm.

When to go
Quebec is at its most charming under a blanket of snow. If you don’t mind the cold, visit in December to discover a true winter wonderland – and catch the famous Winter Carnival.

Currency
Canadian dollars are easily obtainable before travelling, or you can change sterling at local banks and bureaux de change when you arrive (there will also be plenty of ATMs).

Get on Board

12-night ‘Boston, Maine & Canada Cruise’ aboard Celebrity Summit, round trip from Boston via Halifax, Sydney, Quebec City, Charlottetown, Saint John and Portland, departing 5 October 2020, from £1,349 celebritycruises.co.uk

12-night ‘Eastern Seaboard Discoveries’ cruise, from Montreal to New York via Quebec City, Saguenay, St Lawrence River, Gaspé, Halifax, the Nova Scotia Coast, Portland and Newport, departing 4 October 2020, from £5,190 vikingcruises.co.uk

