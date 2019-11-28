Dubbed the cradle of French America, Quebec is a bustling metropolis that offers an enchanting mix of playfulness and sophistication. Its oldest quarters, encircled by cobbled streets, are perched on a clifftop, offering spectacular, picture-postcard views of the St Lawrence River.

And while this is very much a modern city, scratch the surface and you’ll find Old Europe, richly endowed with historic buildings, classic bistros and enticing pavement cafés.

From the stone-paved shopping haven of Rue Saint-Paul to the narrow Rue du Petit-Champlain, a stroll round town will have you thinking you’ve been teleported to France – especially if you shut your eyes and breathe in the intoxicating smells wafting from the many notable restaurants.

Celebrated for its farm-to-table gastronomy, this is a culinary mecca – so whether you’re looking to sink your teeth into colonial history or a lip-smacking stack of pancakes (topped with maple syrup, of course), Quebec City is sure to work its French-Canadian charm on you.

Best Sights Château Frontenac

Built in 1893 for the Canadian Pacific Railway, this huge and gorgeously Gothic hotel soars to a height of 80 metres above the city’s historic Upper Town. Its 611 rooms and 18 grandly decorated floors are packed with history (Winston Churchill met Allied leaders here for key conferences during the WWII). Now run by the 5-star Fairmont group, Château Frontenac is the perfect pitstop for a cool cocktail or Canadian-style afternoon tea. Basilica de Notre-Dame An imposing sight, with the kind of interior you’d expect to stumble on in the heart of Paris, the Basilica de Notre-Dame sits in a cobbled neighbourhood straight out of an old-world picture book. It has stood the test of time since 1647 – albeit with many tweaks and additions – and is packed with paintings and treasures dating back to the French colonial period. Don’t miss the dimly lit crypt, which is the final resting place of countless archbishops, cardinals and governors. Montmorency Falls If you thought Niagara was the only waterfall worth seeing in Canada, think again. Just a 15-minute drive from Quebec City will bring you to Montmorency Falls Park, dominated by a thundering cascade that, at 272ft, is actually 99ft taller than its more famous rival. If you’re a secret adrenaline junkie, take the cable car to the summit and walk across the suspension bridge to admire the jaw-dropping views up close.

Best restaurants & bars Le Sacrilège With its unmistakable emblem of a laughing band and a dancing monk saucily lifting his robes, this bar has long been the watering hole of choice for Quebec’s night owls. Even on a Monday, it’s standing room only, despite this being a fairly offbeat establishment. There’s a wide selection of beers, including many locally brewed craft varieties, so sit back and enjoy live music under the unique glass-enclosed terrace, set back from Rue Saint-Jean.

lesacrilege.com Légende par la Tanière Inspired by Heston Blumenthal, chef Frédéric Laplante takes farm-to-table gastronomy to a whole new level. Opt for the tasting menu and you’ll be embarking on a culinary adventure via the likes of fresh shrimp salad with fennel and strawberry, garlic-flower gnocchi, foie gras with compote, venison tartare and rabbit sausage. What’s more, every morsel you eat will be sustainably sourced from Quebec itself.

restaurantlegende.com L’Atelier Bright and buzzy, this classy lounge is a fun spot for cocktails. Bare brick walls, cushioned benches and a sea of hanging lights create a convivial atmosphere for sampling mixological marvels such as Le Disco (a blend of gin and Cointreau) and the Cowgirl (ideal for vodka lovers). Feeling peckish? Take your pick from delicious fried arancini with lobster, lemon aïoli, roasted corn salad, cherry tomatoes and sharp lemon vinaigrette.

bistrolatelier.com Restaurant Tanière To explore the city’s culinary underground – in several senses – step down into brick-lined subterranean vaults, dating back more than 300 years, and discover the cutting-edge work of super-chef François-Emmanuel Nicol. As you take your seat at the counter to await the secret fixed menu, you may not know what’s coming, but you can be sure it will be seasonal – and sensational. What’s not to love?

taniere3.com