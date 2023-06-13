Managing director of Mundy Cruising Edwina Lonsdale evaluates the off-peak cruise season and her favourite destinations to visit

Edwina Lonsdale: Why you should cruise during the off-peak season

As we head into summer, those of us not bound by school holidays hunker down at home, planning to get moving again in the off season: it’s less hassle and cheaper too!

It’s usually weather that defines a destination’s ‘off season’ but don’t let that deter you.

April in the Med may be chilly at times, so prices are lower than in June or July, but the spring flowers will be at their best and all those tiny villages won’t yet be clogged with tour buses.