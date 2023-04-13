One of the incidental pleasures of taking a cruise is catching up with the latest interior design trends, and maybe even getting some new ideas for your own home.

If you've been sailing for a while, you'll have noticed a big change as cruise lines abandon the traditional 'grand hotel' look for something simpler, using high-quality natural materials such as creamy linen, pale wood, hessian, rope and rattan to create an equally classy but far more neutral feed.

Luxury German line Hapag-Lloyd led the way with Europa 2 in 2012.

Viking and Ponant took a similar route, as have other lines including Explora Journeys with its debut ship, Explora I.