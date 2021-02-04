Passengers will be able to wager on major sports competitions in real-time during their voyage with Princess Cruises

This wearable gadget delivers a high level of personalised attention through its digital customer service systems and is enhanced by an elite level bandwidth powered by SES.

The novel application has been built in collaboration with the software developer Miomni and can be accessed via the award-winning OceanMedallion digital device provided to passengers on MedallionClass vessels.

Ocean Sportsbook will allow sports-loving cruisers to place live and prop bets in advance of or during major national and global sports competitions while their ship is sailing.

Princess Cruises has designed a new state-of-the-art sports betting service that will be available to guests onboard all Princess MedallionClass ships when sailing resumes.

The new sportsbook will be added to the device’s Ocean Casino feature, which currently lets wagers be placed outside the casino on an assortment of games including blackjack, poker, roulette and the lottery.

'Wagering is now seamlessly fused into the overall guest experience in both digital and physical interactions all powered by the Ocean Guest Experience Platform,' says chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation, John Padgett.

With more than $20 billion in wagers placed with US sportsbooks in the past two years, sports betting is expected to reach more than $155 billion by 2024 and Princess Cruises is capitalising on this trend.

President of Princess Cruises, Jan Swartz, says: 'On Princess MedallionClass cruises our guests can stay connected with their friends and family around the world, and now with Ocean Sportsbook, they can also stay connected to their favorite teams and wager on a host of events whenever they sail with us.'

'Taking a cruise vacation no longer means being disconnected from a big game, an iconic event or friends and family.'

Princess MedallionClass holidays also offer touchless embarkation and disembarkation, frictionless commerce, and keyless stateroom entry.

Visit princess.com for more information.