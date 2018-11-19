WHAT WE LOVE…

Kotor Old Town: The main reason to visit Kotor. This UNESCO-listed site is full of medieval architecture – churches, cathedrals, museums and those towering old city walls – providing plenty of reasons for snap-happy tourists to get their cameras out. Trg od Oružja – the largest square in the Old Town – is one of the main gathering centres in Kotor. Energetic guests may even want to climb the walls for some truly spectacular views of the bay.

Cats Museum: Lovers of our feline friends will want to hot tail it Kotor immediately as the Old Town of the city is famous for its many cats which roam the street freely. In fact, they’re so popular that a museum has been opened in their honour. Here you’ll find a range of cat-inspired items – from postcards to jewellery to adverts – on display and there are also plenty of cat-related souvenirs to purchase around town.

Cathedral of Saint Tryphon: Another gem of the Old Town (seriously you can spend hours here alone), this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in the 12th-century. An earthquake in 1667, however, caused significant damage and new bell towers – in the Baroque style of the time – were constructed. It also has a gilded silver bas-relief altar screen – one of Kotor’s most valuable treasures.