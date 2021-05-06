MSC Seashore to offer an entirely new dining experience

MSC Cruises has revealed further details of the dining experiences on its new flagship MSC Seashore, which is set to come into service on 31 July 2021.

MSC Seashore to offer a ‘reimagined’ dining experience

The ship will feature 18 bars and lounges, including 12 indoor and six outdoor venues, five specialty restaurants and four main dining restaurants.

The four main venues include a dedicated restaurant for Aurea guests, serving first-class Mediterranean and international specialties in stylish surroundings, with menus changing every day.

For more casual dining, the Marketplace Buffet has also been redesigned to give guests the feeling that they are in a real marketplace with three areas with different designs and atmospheres – Il Mercato, La Piazza and La Trattoria.

Meanwhile, the MSC Yacht Club restaurant has been extended to offer fine dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner with an a la carte menu and chef’s specials that change daily.

MSC Seashore will also introduce a new location for the Chef’s Court, where guests will find the five specialty restaurants, in their new location on deck 8, making it a “real go-to destination for eating and drinking”, the line said.

Other returning favourites include Venchi 1878 Gelato and Venchi 1878 Chocolate and Coffee Bar, as well as the Champagne Bar, Shine Bar and Seashore Bar, all situated in the Atrium, the main social hub of the ship.

MSC Cruises food & beverage vice-president Jacques Van Staden said: “We have taken the dining experience on MSC Seashore to the next level with carefully considered new options, both outdoors and in, that are fit for this spectacular flagship vessel.

“The goal of our talented in-house culinary team is to create something for every palate and preference, providing a diverse array of outstanding international culinary experiences. We are sure that the new dining concepts and incredible array of restaurants and bars will make for a truly memorable gastronomic experience for MSC Seashore guests.”