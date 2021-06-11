In recent years, cruise lines have welcomed famous faces on board to share their expertise and regale guests with their stories and this summer will be no different, as a host of celebrities prepare to join Princess Cruises on two of its Seacations.

These new themed scenic sailings – Mind, Body and Soul, and Culinary Stars – will be hosted by Radio Times TV and film critic Andrew Collins.

The three-night Mind, Body and Soul cruise, departing 21 August 2021 on Regal Princess, will feature TV doctor Dr Ranj; Jenny Ryan, professional quizzer from ITV’s The Chase, and the Reverend Kate Bottley, known for her time on Gogglebox and Songs of Praise.

Culinary Stars – again a three-night voyage, on Sky Princess, and departing 10 September 2021 – will host two celebrity chefs: TV presenter John Torode, and Michel Roux Jr, chef-patron at London’s two Michelin-starred restaurant Le Gavroche and presenter for BBC’s Saturday Kitchen. Also joining this cruise will be star of series 11 of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, Lottie Bedlow.

Princess Cruises UK & Europe vice-president Tony Roberts said: “Our Mind, Body and Soul cruise offers guests the chance to nurture their wellbeing, while foodie fans can learn the inside tips and tricks on becoming a culinary master on our Culinary Stars voyage. “We are excited to welcome a host of headline speakers onboard Regal Princess and Sky Princess for these themed cruises and look forward to hearing them share their personal experiences and expert knowledge with our guests.”

MedallionClass ships Regal Princess and Sky Princess will offer a series of UK-only Seacations between July and September this year, sailing round-trip from Southampton.

All-inclusive fares for a balcony stateroom start from £389pp.

This includes premium drinks, unlimited wifi and the cost of any Covid-19 testing that may be required at the time of travel.

Princess has also expanded its book with confidence policy, which means you can change your holiday plans 30 days before the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit.

This flexible booking option is available for any cruise bookings made up to 30 June 2021, on voyages departing up to 31 December 2021.