Viking and Stanfords, retailer of maps and travel books established in 1853, have partnered up for next year's Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards

Viking is the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards, with a new category being introduced – the inaugural 'Viking Award for Fiction with a Sense of Place'.

Guests who have travelled with Viking, known for their explorer spirits, are encouraged to nominate their favourite books which have been published in the last 12 months.

Nominations are open now and close in early November, with the shortlist set to be announced in early December. The winners will be revealed in March 2024.

Viking UK's managing director Wendy Atkin-Smith commented: "The Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards are known for celebrating the very best travel writers from across the world – many of whom are modern day explorers.

"Our culturally curious guests share our passion for reading and learning about the literary heritage of the destinations we visit so we are very proud to partner with Stanfords and to be the presenting sponsor of the awards this year."