Viking announced as presenting sponsor of the 2024 Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards
Viking and Stanfords, retailer of maps and travel books established in 1853, have partnered up for next year's Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards
Viking is the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards, with a new category being introduced – the inaugural 'Viking Award for Fiction with a Sense of Place'.
Guests who have travelled with Viking, known for their explorer spirits, are encouraged to nominate their favourite books which have been published in the last 12 months.
Nominations are open now and close in early November, with the shortlist set to be announced in early December. The winners will be revealed in March 2024.
Viking UK's managing director Wendy Atkin-Smith commented: "The Edward Stanford Travel Writing Awards are known for celebrating the very best travel writers from across the world – many of whom are modern day explorers.
"Our culturally curious guests share our passion for reading and learning about the literary heritage of the destinations we visit so we are very proud to partner with Stanfords and to be the presenting sponsor of the awards this year."
Viking's literary themed cruises
For those who love to see their reads come to life, on Viking's three-night extension on its European Sojourn itinerary, guests can experience Transylvania's Bran Castle in Romania – the inspiration behind the home of Count Dracula in Bram Stoker's novel.
What's more, the line also visits Prague, where you can admire the setting for novels such as Prague Tales and The Unbearable Lightness of Being onboard Viking's Elegant Elbe itinerary.
Or if Paris is your next bucket-list destination, then be sure to visit the bookshop Shakespeare and Company was founded in 1919 – and also doubled as a hangout for Hemingway, Gertrude Stein and Fitzgerald.
And if you have sailed more than once with Viking and are an Explorer Society Member, then ensure you join the Viking Book Club where every month the line gives 20 of their Book Club members a chance to read and review a selected book.
