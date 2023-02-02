Menu

Credit: Viking

Viking announces a new river cruise ship for 2025 Viking will welcome a new Longship to its fleet in 2025, here's everything we know so far...

Viking's newest ship to join the river fleet has been announced, expanding the fleet in France to five. The line will welcome a new Viking Longship that has been purpose-built for the Seine River in 2025. The new ship will join four sister ships Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid and Viking Skaga, all of which were officially named in 2022. All five Viking Longships are specially designed to sail the Seine River, bringing you into the centre of Paris - with the Eiffel Tower only a short walk away.

The new ship will sail to Giverny, where Monet worked and lived. Credit: Shutterstock

Viking Seine river ships The new ship will sail the popular eight-day 'Paris and the Heart of Normandy' itinerary. This itinerary explores Giverny, where you can visit the very farmhouse where Claude Monet lived and worked. You can also trace the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Rouen as well as walk across World War II beaches. Essentially, if you love history, art and food - then this is the river cruise for you. Viking's chairman Torstein Hagen said: “France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand. “With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the ‘City of Light’ in the Viking way.”

The Seine river takes you through green landscapes. Credit: Shutterstock

Viking's new river ship The new Viking longship will resemble the same style as her sister ships, hosting 168 guests in 84 staterooms. Featuring an Aquavit Terrace and adopting Viking's well-known Scandinavian design, the new ship is set to impress. Additionally, the ship runs on a hybrid propulsion system with batteries. The ship also is equipped for shore power which reduces the reliance on fuel while in port. More eco-credentials include solar panels onboard which add to the ships' energy efficiency rating, so you can sail with consciousness. For the latest updates on the new ship, keep up to date with us at worldofcruising.co.uk.

Related articles