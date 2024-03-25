Win a Mediterranean cruise onboard Sun Princess. Credit: Princess Cruises Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Competition: Win a seven-night Mediterranean cruise with Princess Cruises Princess Cruises is giving away a seven-night all-inclusive Mediterranean cruise on board its newest ship, Sun Princess, with flights for two

As Sun Princess departs from the Greek capital of Athens, you might hear fishermen discussing their catch of the day or smell the aroma of souvlaki – skewered chicken served with a dollop of minty tzatziki dip – carried on the breeze from local eateries. You’ll also have the chance to visit the Greek isle of Santorini, which is famed for its whitewashed homes and blue-domed churches. Here you can try local delicacy apochti, salted pork cured in vinegar. Turning north along the Adriatic coast, you’ll get to clamber along ancient city walls in Kotor, Montenegro, enjoying panoramic views of the sparkling bay below.



Visit the beautiful costal city of Kotor, Montenegro. Credit: Shutterstock

What to expect The ideal holiday for friends or family, this Mediterranean itinerary with flights for two departs on 19 April 2025. Sun Princess can carry up to 4,300 guests and boasts expansive vshiews from innovative entertainment venues, multi-storey dining rooms and state-of-the-art accommodation. On board you’ll be able to enjoy uninterrupted sea views from your deluxe balcony stateroom (cabin), which has a queen-size bed, seating area, plasma-screen TV and ample storage. If you’re looking for a serene sailing experience, then you’ll be in the right place as the ship features a luxurious spa with treatments such as anti-ageing facials and seaweed massages, as well as a fitness centre with treadmills and personal trainers.

The vessel’s 29 restaurants and bars give you myriad choices. Options include The Butcher’s Block by Dario – where butchers slice meat tableside while explaining the cooking process – and The Catch by Rudi, which offers seafood dishes paired with wine recommended by sommeliers. In the evenings, take to the Princess Arena for live stage shows such as Stage Struck, Viva La Musica, Fiera! and Vallora, A Pirate Quest, which follows a young pirate on an adventure of self-discovery. For a taste of the whimsical, end your evening in Spellbound, where mystery meets mixology. Here magicians perform mind-boggling card tricks as you sip cocktails such as Houdini’s Chest, which is presented in a leather-bound box overflowing with dry ice – just one of the many surprises you can anticipate aboard Sun Princess.



Visit the famous Acropolis in Athens, Greece. Credit: Shutterstock

Included in the prize Flights for two

Seven nights in a deluxe balcony stateroom on Sun Princess, with complimentary dining

Princess Plus drinks package for two

Two premium desserts per day

Two casual dining meals per cruise

Two fitness classes for two

Onboard tips

Wi-Fi

Terms and conditions Conditions of entry

This competition is open to World of Cruising readers aged 21 and over.

All passengers who, at the time of departure, will be under 21 years old must be accompanied and supervised by a parent or guardian. Passengers must be aged 21 years or over to drink alcohol on all cruises except those which depart from and return to Europe, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia or New Zealand on which passengers must be aged 18 years or over to drink alcohol and cruises which depart from and return to Japan on which passengers must be aged 20 years or over to drink alcohol. Passengers must be aged 18 years or over to gamble on board the ship. Princess Cruises reserves the right to request proof of age; parents and guardians are obligated to ensure compliance with the requirements of this clause.

The Promoter is Carnival plc trading as Princess Cruises, Carnival House, 100 Harbour Parade, Southampton, SO15 1ST.

The competition is open to UK residents only – this includes England, Wales and Scotland.

Employees of Real Response Media and Princess Cruises’ staff are not permitted to enter.

To enter you must complete the form on World of Cruising’s online competition page during the promotion period only.

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.

The prize is for one deluxe balcony stateroom only, for two people, including return flights from London on a seven-night Sun Princess cruise departing on 19 April 2025. For itinerary and ports of call visit princess.com.

The prize is subject to availability at the time of booking.

Only one entry per person. Spammers will be disqualified.

No purchase is necessary.

Once entered, entries cannot be returned or withdrawn.

The winner will be picked at random, and no correspondence will be entered into.

Entry into the competition assumes acceptance of the rules.

The prize includes accommodation, entertainment, most facilities onboard and onboard main meals (excluding speciality restaurants for which a cover charge will apply) for two people, plus drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi and pre-paid gratuities as part of the all-inclusive Princess Plus Fare.

The prize does not include travel insurance (adequate insurance is a condition of travel), travel to or from the ship, parking, pre or post-cruise hotel stays, shore excursions, spa treatments, personal expenses, the casino or additional gratuities.

The winner and their guest must have a valid passport (with validity for six months or more beyond the date of travel) to take the trip.

The winner will be bound by Princess Cruises’ booking terms and conditions and policies on princess.com.

All entries must be received by the closing date. The competition closes at 11:59pm on Saturday 6 July 2024.

The winner will be contacted personally by Friday 19 July 2024 by email, using the contact details provided upon entry. The winner will have five working days to respond in full or another winner will be selected.

The winner’s details are available on request.

Princess Cruises reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value and reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend or amend the promotion or withdraw the prize where it becomes necessary to do so, including but not limited to where the cruise is cancelled for reasons outside of Princess Cruises’ reasonable control.

Princess Cruises will use the personal data you provide for the purpose of administering this competition and to facilitate redemption of prizes. Personal data will be processed in accordance with Princess Cruises’ privacy notice at princess.com/legal/legal_privacy/.

This competition is governed by English law and is subject to the jurisdiction of the English Courts.

