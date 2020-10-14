Cruise etiquette: Your foolproof guide to visiting spas at sea
Cruise holidays are the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge - and what better way than by heading to the spa for a bit of TLC?
A cruise ship spa is a magical place where you enter as a frazzled mess and leave as a serenely smiling god or goddess of the seas.
But it’s not without its social pitfalls, and our guide to cruise spa etiquette will help you stay on-message during your massage.
Keep your towel on
Heat does strange things to people. It can cause you to hallucinate. It can cause you to faint. And – in a sauna or steam room at least – it can cause you to drop your towel and display all to your horrified fellow guests.
You may be totally body confident or looking to re-connect with your inner self, but nobody wants to see that.
Cruise etiquette: Your foolproof guide to visiting spas at sea
Cruise holidays: Top 10 tips for planning your first cruise getaway
Win a 7-night 'Idyllic Aegean' Celestyal cruise for two, worth £2,640
Sicilian market delicacies & champagne in the Caribbean Sea - Seabourn's luxury winter cruises
Tall ships in the Med to luxury trains in the Rockies - inside Riviera Travel’s ocean cruises
USA, Australia, New Zealand and far beyond – Fred. Olsen’s World Cruise 2024
Viking Cruises reveals no single supplements for solo travellers as cruises resume
P&O Cruises cancels winter Caribbean cruises - when are P&O Cruises resuming sailing?
Inside newest Oceania Cruises ship Vista and its dazzling suites and staterooms
When will cruise lines resume sailing? Complete guide to all cruise lines' start dates
It’s not good to talk
This may seem obvious, but talking during a body treatment is not conducive to relaxation. Sure, it may seem like a nice idea to fill your massage therapist in on your cruise experience so far, but ultimately, you’re just cheating yourself out of a chance to unwind.
More importantly, your fellow spa-goers next door do not want to hear about your holiday exploits. Inside voice, people.
Feel free to nap
‘Ah, this is the life,’ you think to yourself, as the therapist’s magic hands get to work. You haven’t felt this relaxed in ages. In fact you could even drift off to sleep… And that’s fine. Dozing off in a treatment room during a massage is not among the spa-going no-nos.
It happens – a lot – and your therapist really won’t mind. Some may even take it as a compliment.
Don paper pants
There’s no greater ignominy in this world than being forced to don paper pants before settling down for your massage – but they are a necessary evil to protect your own undergarments.
And although to look at them you’d think there’s no way they could possibly cover your rump (correct), try to aim for a crescent rather than a full moon. Your therapist will thank you.
Have a shower before
We can’t imagine any WOC readers being so thoughtless, but anyone who turns up for their spa treatment wet from the pool will find that the massage oils aren’t as effective and the whole experience is thoroughly disheartening. Mainly for the therapist, who is almost certainly not being paid enough to deal with this.
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
Bermuda Bliss
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Jul 2022
- Oceania Cruises, Insignia
- New York, New York, , Saint George, + 6 more
Old World Escapade
- 21 nights, departs on the 06 Apr 2023
- Oceania Cruises, Marina
- Miami, Florida, Nassau, , + 19 more
7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers (Northbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 31 Aug 2022
- Princess Cruises, Grand Princess
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
16-Day Iceland & Greenland
- 16 nights, departs on the 09 Aug 2023
- Princess Cruises, Island Princess
- Southampton, Falmouth, Cobh, + 6 more
14-Day South America Passage
- 14 nights, departs on the 24 Feb 2023
- Holland America Line, Oosterdam
- San Antonio, Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco, + 6 more