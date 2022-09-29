Cunard lays keel for Queen Anne
The keel-laying ceremony for Queen Anne – Cunard’s fourth ship – has taken place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Venice.
Keel laying marks the official start of a ship’s life, and is traditionally celebrated with the welding of ceremonial coins into the hull.
On this occasion, Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge welded two coins to a block that will be fitted to the 18-dec ship named after the UK’s fourth female sovereign, who reigned from 1702 to 1714.
Sture Myrmell, Carnival UK President, said: “Over the last three years world leading designers have worked with master shipbuilders to design the ship that reinforces our position as a world-famous luxury brand.
“To mark the keel-laying milestone, a unique Queen Anne coin has been commissioned to sit alongside an original coin from Queen Anne’s reign.
“The coins have been embedded into the ship by the fabulous Inger Klein Thorhauge.”
Find your ideal cruise
He added: “Over the next year the teams will continue to work together refining Cunard’s signature experience that we’re already famed for alongside a collection of dining, bar, and entertainment choices that will be made extra special by our crew and their white star service.”
Slated to set sail on her maiden voyage in early 2024, Queen Anne is the first new ship from Cunard since Queen Elizabeth in 2010 and will take the British cruise line’s fleet up to four.
The ship's design will draw on Cunard's Art Deco past and feature 15 restaurants, as well as Cunard's first two-deck, 825-seat Royal Court Theatre.
Queen Anne’s inaugural sailing to Lisbon departing from Southampton on January 4, 2024, has already sold out.
