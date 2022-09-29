Cunard lays keel for Queen Anne

Keel laying marks the official start of a ship’s life, and is traditionally celebrated with the welding of ceremonial coins into the hull.



On this occasion, Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge welded two coins to a block that will be fitted to the 18-dec ship named after the UK’s fourth female sovereign, who reigned from 1702 to 1714.



Sture Myrmell, Carnival UK President, said: “Over the last three years world leading designers have worked with master shipbuilders to design the ship that reinforces our position as a world-famous luxury brand.



“To mark the keel-laying milestone, a unique Queen Anne coin has been commissioned to sit alongside an original coin from Queen Anne’s reign.

“The coins have been embedded into the ship by the fabulous Inger Klein Thorhauge.”

