Daniel Bouloud's dreamy desserts
Want to cook like a Michelin-starred pro? Then try one of these sensational puddings by Daniel Bouloud, Celebrity Cruises’ Global Culinary Brand Ambassador.
MILLEFEUILLE PINEAPPLE MARTINIQUE
This stunning dessert is packed with zingy tropical fruit flavours.
Serves two
Ingredients:
One packet of ready-made puff pastry
Icing sugar to dust
12 pineapple cubes, caramelised (see below)
Six pineapple slices, caramelised (see below)
40g butter
Two tbsp brown sugar
150g passionfruit curd
Eight pineapple chips
Six slices of kumquat
Four edible flowers to decorate
Two tsp mint oil
Mango gel to garnish
Method:
1. Roll out the pastry and cut into six rectangles, each about 9x5cm.
2. Dust pastry with icing sugar and bake according to instructions. When cooked, place briefly under the grill to caramelise the sugar, then remove and set aside.
3. To caramelise the pineapple, melt the butter in a non-stick pan until foaming, dip the pineapple into the brown sugar, then fry until golden.
4. Place a pastry rectangle on each plate. Pipe 15 drops of passion fruit curd on top, then add pineapple cubes. Add a second layer of pastry, repeating the filling as above. Top with a third layer of pastry and press gently together.
5. Pipe more curd on top lengthways and decorate each millefeuille with three pineapple slices and four pineapple chips. Garnish with kumquat and edible flowers; spray with mint oil.
6. Pipe three drops of mango gel around each plate, and serve.
BERRY PAVLOVA
Make this show-stopping dessert with dairy or vegan cream and meringue.
Serves two
Ingredients:
40g mixed berries
Juice and zest of 2 fresh limes
15ml cream whipped
Two raspberry meringue shells
250g raspberry sorbet
Six edible flowers
Silver leaves
Two raspberry tuiles (or two halves of ready-made raspberry macaron)
Raspberry powder to dust
Method:
1. Place berries in a non-metallic bowl with lime juice and zest, mix well, cover and set aside at room temperature for 45 minutes
2. Pipe a drop of cream on to the centre of each plate and place a raspberry meringue shell on top.
3. Pipe cream into each shell, reserving a little to decorate. Add strained berries and sorbet.
4. Garnish each pavlova with edible flowers and silver leaves, pipe 3 rosettes of whipped cream around with a star nozzle, top with a raspberry tuile and dust with raspberry powder.
