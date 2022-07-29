Menu

Daniel Boulud, whose empire includes Daniel, is the global culinary ambassador for Celebrity Cruises.

Daniel Bouloud's dreamy desserts Want to cook like a Michelin-starred pro? Then try one of these sensational puddings by Daniel Bouloud, Celebrity Cruises’ Global Culinary Brand Ambassador.

MILLEFEUILLE PINEAPPLE MARTINIQUE

This stunning dessert is packed with zingy tropical fruit flavours.

Serves two



Ingredients:

One packet of ready-made puff pastry

Icing sugar to dust

12 pineapple cubes, caramelised (see below)

Six pineapple slices, caramelised (see below)

40g butter

Two tbsp brown sugar

150g passionfruit curd

Eight pineapple chips

Six slices of kumquat

Four edible flowers to decorate

Two tsp mint oil

Mango gel to garnish



This pineapple millefeuille recipe is the ultimate sweet treat with an exotic twist.

Method:

1. Roll out the pastry and cut into six rectangles, each about 9x5cm.

2. Dust pastry with icing sugar and bake according to instructions. When cooked, place briefly under the grill to caramelise the sugar, then remove and set aside.

3. To caramelise the pineapple, melt the butter in a non-stick pan until foaming, dip the pineapple into the brown sugar, then fry until golden.

4. Place a pastry rectangle on each plate. Pipe 15 drops of passion fruit curd on top, then add pineapple cubes. Add a second layer of pastry, repeating the filling as above. Top with a third layer of pastry and press gently together.

5. Pipe more curd on top lengthways and decorate each millefeuille with three pineapple slices and four pineapple chips. Garnish with kumquat and edible flowers; spray with mint oil.

6. Pipe three drops of mango gel around each plate, and serve.

BERRY PAVLOVA

Make this show-stopping dessert with dairy or vegan cream and meringue.

Serves two



Ingredients:

40g mixed berries

Juice and zest of 2 fresh limes

15ml cream whipped

Two raspberry meringue shells

250g raspberry sorbet

Six edible flowers

Silver leaves

Two raspberry tuiles (or two halves of ready-made raspberry macaron)

Raspberry powder to dust

A berry pavlova is the perfect summer dessert.

Method:

1. Place berries in a non-metallic bowl with lime juice and zest, mix well, cover and set aside at room temperature for 45 minutes

2. Pipe a drop of cream on to the centre of each plate and place a raspberry meringue shell on top.

3. Pipe cream into each shell, reserving a little to decorate. Add strained berries and sorbet.

4. Garnish each pavlova with edible flowers and silver leaves, pipe 3 rosettes of whipped cream around with a star nozzle, top with a raspberry tuile and dust with raspberry powder.

