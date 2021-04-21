Plan for the Perfect Christmas Cruise this Year with Riviera Travel Missed out on Christmas markets last year? Discover Riviera Travel's collection of festive river cruises for 2021

I think we would all agree that Christmas 2020 left a lot to be desired. With the UK in full lockdown, many of us were forced to miss out on the usual festive fun and in some cases, forgo our holidays abroad. However, with the vaccination roll-out programme well underway, the end of restrictions is well in truly in sight and we can start to look ahead to the festive Christmas lights at the end of the tunnel. With that in mind, Riviera Travel recently unveiled its 2021 Christmas cruise collection, comprising a host of exciting festive-themed itineraries to get us all in the holiday mood early this year. One of the big highlights of the festive period that we all missed out on last year was visiting European Christmas markets. Making up for this, Riviera Travel is offering a number of Christmas market river cruises, including the ‘Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets River Cruise’.

Over five magical days, you will be given a whirlwind tour of Germany's traditional Christmas markets, plus the beautiful Rhineland in all its wintry splendour. In the renowned wine town of Rüdesheim, spend the afternoon wandering the Christmas markets of this charming spot. In Koblenz, dramatically situated at the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers, enjoy a guided tour with free time to browse its lovely Christmas market. Next up is Bonn, where you can partake in a guided tour of Germany’s historic former capital before arriving back in Cologne, where the rest of the day is free to discover one (or all) of its seven Christmas markets. Riviera Travel includes guided tours with local guides in every port of call possible, so guests get the opportunity to soak up as much of the culture and atmosphere of the places they’re visiting as possible.

Christmas on the Danube Make your Christmas even more magical by celebrating it on one of the most beautiful waterways in the world. On Riviera Travel’s eight-day ‘Christmas on the Danube’ river cruise and six-day 'The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets River Cruise’, guests will get to discover the grand imperial cities of the magnificent Danube, from beautiful Budapest to historic Vienna. After spending your day immersing yourself in the majestic surroundings of these captivating cities, head back on board and enjoy the luxurious surroundings of your cruise ship, decked out in beautiful festive decorations for the occasion.

To make the experience all the memorable, guests will enjoy special onboard entertainment throughout their sailing, including a live Christmas classical quartet recital and a Hungarian Christmas folklore show on board, not to mention a Christmas Day Gala Dinner – all included in the price of the cruise. Ships also boast spacious suites and cabins for guests to relax in after a busy day of sightseeing, along with five-star service from an English-speaking crew and knowledgeable local guides. Guests can also take advantage of the services of the onboard cruise director and concierge, who are on hand to help with all queries no matter how small.

Ring in the New Year As well as Christmas, Riviera Travel is also inviting guests to celebrate the New Year in style on an unforgettable river cruise. On the six-day ‘New Year on the Rhine’ itinerary, guests will experience the splendour of Cologne through the legendary Rhine Gorge to magical Rüdesheim and historic Koblenz. Alternatively, on Riviera Travel's ‘New Year on the Danube’ cruise, you will welcome in the New Year on the mighty Danube, experiencing the imperial grandeur of Vienna and the charm of Budapest before enjoying enchanting New Year’s Eve celebrations on board your elegant cruise ship.

Why book with Riviera Travel Customers who book with Riviera Travel can take advantage of a whole host of inclusions, such as: Return scheduled flights from a selection of regional airports

Guided local tours with knowledgeable, local guides

All meals on board from dinner on your day of arrival through to breakfast on your day of departure

Onboard entertainment

Five-star service from an English-speaking crew

Complimentary onboard tea and coffee

Complimentary onboard Wi-Fi

Services of a Riviera Travel cruise director and concierge

All port charges, airport taxes and overseas transfers On selected river cruises, Riviera Travel is now also offering up to €200 of onboard credit to guests if they book by 30 May 2021. All you need to do is simply quote 'On-board credit' when you call to book and the credit will be applied, ready for you to spend when you start your holiday. Your onboard credit can be redeemed against any onboard purchases, from drinks in the bistros to massages in the spa, from a new haircut in the salon to any item from the boutique. Your credit can even be used for gratuities. In addition, Riviera Travel customers can book their Christmas cruise with confidence as part of the company’s Holiday Happiness Guarantee, which offers the following: Change your booking for free up to 45 days before travel

Happy by day two or Riviera will bring you home with a full refund

Covid Cancellation protection included as standard Visit rivieratravel.co.uk for more information.

