Riviera Travel releases festive river cruises for 2024
Get ahead of the game and book a festive sailing to get into the Christmas spirit as Riviera Travel launches the full programme of Christmas and New Year cruises for December 2024
Sailing across the Rhine and the Danube, a total of 26 voyages across six itineraries are available to book now for next year.
Guests can choose from a sailing during the run-up to Christmas, cruising over Christmas itself or see in the New Year on celebratory sailings.
Riviera Travel’s head of product river & ocean cruise Katja Hildebrandt said: “These itineraries are firm favourites with our guests and provide the perfect way to experience something different over Christmas and the New Year, while enjoying a restful holiday.
“We’ll be marking the occasion in style, thanks to the magic of the yuletide markets and our own on-board festivities. A river cruise is a truly unforgettable way to celebrate, both on and off our ships.”
Riviera Travel festive itineraries
Riviera Travel’s 2024 festive programme comprises of six itineraries as follows:
- The Danube’s Imperial Cities and Yuletide Markets. Twelve December cruises will depart, featuring guided tours of Budapest, Vienna and Bratislava. The six-day sailing is available from £999pp.
- Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets. Ten December cruises will depart, with guided tours of Bonn, Rüdesheim, Koblenz and Cologne. The five-day sailing is available from £849pp.
- Christmas on the Rhine. Sailing December 21, 2024, six visits and tours are on offer, to Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Speyer, Strasbourg, Boppard and Cologne. The eight-day sailing is available from £2199pp.
- Christmas on the Danube. Sailing December 22, 2024, with tours of Vienna, Salzburg or Linz, Budapest and Bratislava, and visits to Esztergom, Melk Abbey and Schönbrunn Palace. The eight-day sailing is available from £2199pp.
- New Year on the Rhine. Sailing December 28, 2024, with guided tours of Rüdesheim, Frankfurt, Koblenz and Cologne. The six-day sailing is available from £1799pp.
- New Year on the Danube. Sailing December 29, 2024, including guided tours of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Schönbrunn Palace. The six-day sailing is available from £1799pp.
The price include return flights with regional airport options available, Eurostar travel on select itineraries, full board and all scheduled visits and tours.
These itineraries are also on offer to book for this year with Riviera Travel, with limited availability.
Follow us on social media
Riviera Travel adds free drinks package to 2024 European river cruises
Riviera Travel announces 2024 European escorted tour programme
Why Riviera Travel is the right fit for solo cruisers
Riviera Travel introduces free enhanced drinks package deal for summer 2023
Competition: win a Holland America Line cruise for two to Norway worth £2,500 with IGLU Cruise - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Competition: win a Blue Danube river cruise with Riviera Travel - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Competition winner sails the Duoro river: 'A wonderful, memorable holiday'
2022 Wave Awards: winners announced
Major cruise lines axe Russia and Baltic sailings – full list of cancelled cruises
Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
Sri Lanka plus Maldives Cruise Extension - MV Yasawa Princess
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Feb 2024
- Riviera Travel, MV Yasawa Princess
- Male, Kalhuhuraa, Rannalhi, + 4 more
Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Oscar Wilde
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Sep 2023
- Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
- Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more
Bruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam and the Dutch Bulbfields River Cruise - MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- 7 nights, departs on the 15 Apr 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- Amsterdam, Hoorn, Arnhem, + 5 more
Burgundy, the River Rhone and Provence River Cruise - MS William Shakespeare
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Oct 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS William Shakespeare
- Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more
Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 May 2024
- Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
- Cologne, Koblenz, Boppard, + 5 more