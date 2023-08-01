Get ahead of the game and book a festive sailing to get into the Christmas spirit as Riviera Travel launches the full programme of Christmas and New Year cruises for December 2024

Sailing across the Rhine and the Danube, a total of 26 voyages across six itineraries are available to book now for next year.

Guests can choose from a sailing during the run-up to Christmas, cruising over Christmas itself or see in the New Year on celebratory sailings.

Riviera Travel’s head of product river & ocean cruise Katja Hildebrandt said: “These itineraries are firm favourites with our guests and provide the perfect way to experience something different over Christmas and the New Year, while enjoying a restful holiday.

“We’ll be marking the occasion in style, thanks to the magic of the yuletide markets and our own on-board festivities. A river cruise is a truly unforgettable way to celebrate, both on and off our ships.”