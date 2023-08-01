Cruise news / Riviera Travel releases festive river cruises for 2024

Riviera Travel releases festive river cruises for 2024

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Get ahead of the game and book a festive sailing to get into the Christmas spirit as Riviera Travel launches the full programme of Christmas and New Year cruises for December 2024

Sailing across the Rhine and the Danube, a total of 26 voyages across six itineraries are available to book now for next year.

Guests can choose from a sailing during the run-up to Christmas, cruising over Christmas itself or see in the New Year on celebratory sailings.

Riviera Travel’s head of product river & ocean cruise Katja Hildebrandt said: “These itineraries are firm favourites with our guests and provide the perfect way to experience something different over Christmas and the New Year, while enjoying a restful holiday.

“We’ll be marking the occasion in style, thanks to the magic of the yuletide markets and our own on-board festivities. A river cruise is a truly unforgettable way to celebrate, both on and off our ships.”

Explore Sternenmarkt in Koblez to get in the Christmas spirit. Credit: Shutterstock

Riviera Travel festive itineraries

Riviera Travel’s 2024 festive programme comprises of six itineraries as follows:

  • The Danube’s Imperial Cities and Yuletide Markets. Twelve December cruises will depart, featuring guided tours of Budapest, Vienna and Bratislava. The six-day sailing is available from £999pp.
  • Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets. Ten December cruises will depart, with guided tours of Bonn, Rüdesheim, Koblenz and Cologne. The five-day sailing is available from £849pp.
  • Christmas on the Rhine. Sailing December 21, 2024, six visits and tours are on offer, to Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Speyer, Strasbourg, Boppard and Cologne. The eight-day sailing is available from £2199pp.
  • Christmas on the Danube. Sailing December 22, 2024, with tours of Vienna, Salzburg or Linz, Budapest and Bratislava, and visits to Esztergom, Melk Abbey and Schönbrunn Palace. The eight-day sailing is available from £2199pp.
  • New Year on the Rhine. Sailing December 28, 2024, with guided tours of Rüdesheim, Frankfurt, Koblenz and Cologne. The six-day sailing is available from £1799pp.
  • New Year on the Danube. Sailing December 29, 2024, including guided tours of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Schönbrunn Palace. The six-day sailing is available from £1799pp.

The price include return flights with regional airport options available, Eurostar travel on select itineraries, full board and all scheduled visits and tours.

These itineraries are also on offer to book for this year with Riviera Travel, with limited availability.

Related articles
News

Riviera Travel adds free drinks package to 2024 European river cruises

Riviera Travel announces 2024 European escorted tour programme
Advice

Why Riviera Travel is the right fit for solo cruisers
Advice

Riviera Travel introduces free enhanced drinks package deal for summer 2023
The tiny Norwegian village of Flam rewards a visit
Competitions

Competition: win a Holland America Line cruise for two to Norway worth £2,500 with IGLU Cruise - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Competitions

Competition: win a Blue Danube river cruise with Riviera Travel - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Interviews

Competition winner sails the Duoro river: 'A wonderful, memorable holiday'
News

2022 Wave Awards: winners announced
News

Major cruise lines axe Russia and Baltic sailings – full list of cancelled cruises
News

Riviera Travel: Canada and Alaska cruise 'like no other' now on sale
View more articles

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is an experienced cruise journalist, who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy reports on what it’s like to be a young cruiser and is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
Riviera Travel Logo

Sri Lanka plus Maldives Cruise Extension - MV Yasawa Princess

  • 7 nights, departs on the 05 Feb 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MV Yasawa Princess
  • Male, Kalhuhuraa, Rannalhi, + 4 more
From
£4,199*pp

Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Oscar Wilde

  • 7 nights, departs on the 26 Sep 2023
  • Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, + 5 more
From
£1,799 *pp

Bruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam and the Dutch Bulbfields River Cruise - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 15 Apr 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Amsterdam, Hoorn, Arnhem, + 5 more
From
£1,729 *pp

Burgundy, the River Rhone and Provence River Cruise - MS William Shakespeare

  • 7 nights, departs on the 24 Oct 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS William Shakespeare
  • Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more
From
£1,449 *pp

Rhine Cruise to Switzerland - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 24 May 2024
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Cologne, Koblenz, Boppard, + 5 more
From
£1,949 *pp
View more