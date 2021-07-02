Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by ROL Cruise

Solo travel: Which cruise ships have solo cabins? From P&O to Royal Caribbean Solo cruises have become more and more popular as travellers seek to explore the world on their own - but which cruise ships offer solo cabins?

Solo cruise holidays are fantastic for all sorts of reasons, from being able to do exactly what you want when you want to making a plethora of new friends along the way. In the past, this used to pose a problem due to the hefty sum globetrotters had to fork out for the luxury of travelling independently. However, costly single supplements are a thing of the past on many cruises these days and lines are offering singles events, sociable seating and solo cabins. ROL Cruise sells a wide selection of holidays on cruise ships that cater well for solo travellers and have single rooms. This is everything you need to know…

American Cruise Lines American Cruise Lines provide a true all-American experience and visit 28 states in the USA. The line's staterooms are the most spacious in the small ship industry and offer all the amenities of a fine hotel. Cabins include full-size bathrooms and large wardrobes. Amenities include twice-daily stateroom service, private balconies, elevator access to all decks, breakfast room service, sliding glass balcony doors and complimentary Wi-Fi. American Cruise Lines features a select number of single-occupancy staterooms available on its ships. Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises explores the world’s best destinations, serves up exceptional culinary experiences and crafts impeccably designed ships. Luxury comes as standard in Celebrity cabins with a range of rooms to suit all budgets and needs. Single Staterooms can be found on Apex, Edge, and Silhouette. Celebrity Apex features 24 single staterooms, the highest number of single staterooms in the fleet. Celebrity Edge is home to 16 solo staterooms with an Infinite Veranda - with the push of a button, the doors to your veranda seamlessly open and fold into the sides of the room, bringing the outdoors in, making it perfect for those who love to explore on their own. Celebrity Silhouette has four inside single staterooms. Solo cabins are 131 square feet, giving you plenty of space to move around. Not only are single staterooms spacious, but they’re also outfitted with the same modern, sleek design and luxurious amenities as all of Celebrity's staterooms.

Cunard Cunard’s fleet comprises three exceptional ships: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2. Single stateroom guests can enjoy all the luxuries of the Britannia experience including 24-hour room service, nightly turndown service with chocolate and fine Penhaligons toiletries. All Single staterooms are spacious and include one bed at a generous width of 120cm, and a bathroom with a shower and plenty of storage space in the wardrobe. Queen Mary 2 offers 15 Single Oceanview staterooms (from 178 sq. ft). Nine of these are on Deck 2 and benefit from increased ceiling height and an illuminated coffered ceiling. Six are located on Deck 3L and feature two circular windows with bench seat cushions and a central dressing console table. These staterooms offer elegant and modern décor with fine details that pay tribute to the original Queen Mary’s iconic art deco heritage. Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth both offer nine Single staterooms; eight are Oceanview staterooms with especially large windows (from 133 sq. ft.) and the ninth is an Inside (from 159 sq. ft.). On both ships, these are on Deck 2 midship and offer a central location close to many of the most popular public rooms - including the Royal Court Theatre and Queens Room. What’s more, single passengers wishing to travel in a double stateroom can pay the relevant sole-occupancy supplement. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about luxury line Cunard - Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines offers guests a traditional cruising experience from many ports across the UK. The fleet consists of four classic-style mid to small-size ships: Balmoral, Bolette, Borealis and Braemar. The cruise line offers a number of single occupancy cabins on each of their cruise ships. They can be found across all levels, from interior to suite. Alternatively (or if the single cabins are sold out) solo guests can occupy twin accommodation. All twin cabins have a single supplement charge, however, sometimes Fred. Olsen have some great offers on 'Twin Cabins for sole occupancy,' so it's worth checking!

P&O Cruises P&O Cruises, founded in 1837, is the oldest cruise line in the world and is much loved by British cruisers. Single cabins on P&O ships provide ample space, with a comfortable single bed. Britannia has 27 single cabins, Iona has 22, Ventura and Azura have 18, Aurora has 10 and Arcadia has six. Selected cabins on Arcadia, Britannia and Iona even have their own private balcony space. Royal Caribbean International Royal Caribbean offers incredible innovation, fascinating features and unmissable itineraries aboard each ship. The cruise line has studio staterooms on select ships. The advantage of these is they can be reserved by someone cruising alone without the usual single supplement fee. Royal Caribbean also offers an inside studio stateroom, virtual balcony staterooms - as well as a super studio ocean view stateroom with balcony - and these rooms range in size from 101 square feet to 199 square feet. They're a great option for someone who wants to cruise alone and are available on Brilliance of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas.