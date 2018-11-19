This cosmopolitan island, the third largest in the Balearics, has a reputation for being a party paradise – and it absolutely still is if that’s what you are looking for. Scratch beneath the surface, however, and Ibiza is an island of contrasts loved by the international jet set and families alike.

So, as well as cheap bars, nightclubs and preposterous amounts of neon, there’s also an abundance of world-class beaches and restaurants, chic boutiques and hippy markets, as well as Ibiza Old Town which boasts UNESCO World Heritage status.

Health fanatic? Discover the tranquil, holistic side to the ‘White Isle’, featuring unspoilt villages dotted with almond blossom trees, plus first-class yoga and wellness retreats.