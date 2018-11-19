WHAT WE LOVE…

Colosseum: It doesn’t feel possible that a structure as advanced and impressive as the Colosseum could date back to 70AD – but somehow it does. Once the arena of gladiators and performers, its bloody past lingers in the air, but it’s the well-preserved architecture that really takes your breath away. Make sure to visit with a guide (either through an excursion or your own booking) to really bring the history to life and, more importantly, to help skip the queues. And, yes, someone shouting lines from Gladiator is to be expected.

Trevi Fountain: Throw a coin over your left shoulder with your right hand into the Trevi Fountain and one day you’ll return to Rome. It’s a simple tradition but one that draws flocks of tourists to this baroque treasure (gleaming white galloping horses and powerful Gods abound) every year – and raises €1.5 million a year for a local catholic charity. Plus, film buffs will recognise it as the setting from the iconic fountain scene in Federico Fellini’s 1960 masterpiece La Dolce Vita.

Vatican City: The world’s smallest country is found in the heart of Rome and has been the seat of the Papacy since 1377. Although the queues of tourists may put you off, stick with it and you’ll be treated to some of Rome’s most treasured works of art. None more important, of course, than the Sistine Chapel – home to Michelangelo’s iconic painted ceiling – but make sure to find time for a tour of the Vatican Museums where you’ll find works from the likes of Caravaggio, Raphael and Leonardo da Vinci.