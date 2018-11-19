Amsterdam is one of those cities that has it all – sightseeing, shopping, history and top-class culture. The capital of the Netherlands is well-known for its laid-back style, cosmopolitan neighbourhoods and popular nightlife scene. Oh, and those famous tulips, of course. And clogs! Can’t forget the clogs.

But it’s not all hustle-and-bustle as Amsterdam – which has a population of approximately 850,000 people – also has a quieter side. This can be found in its cobbled streets, winding waterways and narrow houses with gabled facades. The gentle whoosh of a nearby spinning windmill is never far from ear either.

Visitors are fond of its size – with many highlights within walking distance – and its popularity shows no signs of abating.