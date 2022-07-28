Menu

Meet the 196-passenger World Navigator. Credit: Atlas Ocean Voyages

Onboard World Navigator, the new adventure cruise ship from Atlas Ocean Voyages Vicky Mayer gets a sneak peek at stylish new ship, World Navigator.

On the hottest day in the UK so far, what better way to spend it than onboard the recently launched World Navigator. She’s docked at London’s Tower Bridge to pick up passengers, so it’s the perfect opportunity to get on board and see what this luxury ship has to offer.



The first of four planned ships from new cruise line Atlas Ocean Voyages, World Navigator was designed as an expedition ship.



However, she’s so sleek and stylish that she’s also being used as a luxury yacht-style vessel that sails to some really interesting destinations. Launched in August 2021, she carries 196 guests who are looked after by 127 crew.



The ship has been stunningly designed by leading interiors practice Oitoemponto. With a nod to art deco style, the common areas including The Atlas and Dome Lounges and Porto restaurant are a sleek blend of bespoke fabrics and textures in subtle hues.

The style wow gets turned up a notch in the suites and cabins which are resplendent with cosy beds, velvet sofas and marble bathrooms. Some even have portholes evoking the spirit of the golden age of cruising.



Though small in size, this ship also boasts a gorgeous spa with two treatment rooms and a sauna, while ocean lovers can have fun with the onboard kayaks and paddle-boards.

Luxury is at the heart of this ship, but the mood is casual comfort so guests aren’t expected to dress for dinner and you won’t find any butlers on board. Instead, the feel is one of sailing around the world on a luxury yacht with a cheery crew who know your name and your cocktail of choice. Billed as a ship that offers ‘luxury adventure’, it looks like it’s found a sweet spot in the market.



Lunch and dinner are served at the Porto restaurant, which is designed for inside and al fresco dining, while you’ll find cool chophouse 7AFT outside on deck 7. Great coffee, cakes and snacks are available at Paula’s Pantry Café on deck 4.



As you’d expect from a luxury line, all food is included in your fare along with unlimited premium wines, spirits, beers and coffees, staff tips and wifi.



I’m seriously impressed by this new ship and with some very interesting itineraries including port stops in Bordeaux, Dundee and Spitzbergen, it’s easy to see why she will stand out from the crowd.



