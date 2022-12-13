Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Aurora Expeditions' Sylvia Earle departs for Antarctica

Aurora Expeditions' Sylvia Earle departs for Antarctica

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Expedition travel company Aurora Expeditions’ second purpose-built small ship, Sylvia Earle, has departed on her inaugural voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina to Antarctica.

Named after her godmother and marine biologist and explorer Dr Sylvia Earle, the vessel features a revolutionary inverted bow design, creating smoother and faster crossings for tempestuous crossings that help increase passenger comfort and reduce fuel consumption.

Sylvia Earle will operate nine voyages in Antarctica this season before heading to Costa Rica and the Panama Canal in April 2023.

Chief executive officer, Michael Heath – who is on board along with 120 passengers on the ship’s inaugural Antarctic voyage – said: “We are excited to be leaving Ushuaia behind us and sailing to Antarctica on the Sylvia Earle, as she explores the white continent for the first time. She is looking amazing and performing well.

“With our focus on education and conservation, our goal is to immerse our expeditioners in some of the world’s most secluded and wondrous places such as the Antarctic Peninsula in a relaxed, fun and informal onboard setting.

“Our highly experienced expedition team will be guiding and enriching our passengers while we experience myriad excursions by water and land, with enthralling activities ranging from Zodiac cruises to walks and hikes, sea kayaking, scuba-diving, snorkelling, photography, wildlife watching, camping and snowshoeing. All while creating lifelong ambassadors for the planet."

Take in the wildlife in Antarctica with Aurora Expeditions. Credit: Shutterstock

Public spaces on Sylvia Earle include multiple restaurants and bars, social relaxation and wellness areas, an outdoor heated swimming pool and jacuzzis, a gym, sauna, a library lounge, lecture theatre, and expansive decks offering panoramic views of wilderness and wildlife.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

