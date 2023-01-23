Search for your ideal Cruise
Travel Regions
Ocean cruising regions
River cruising regions
Apply
Departure dates
Apply
Cruise line
Apply
Country Visited
Country Visited
Apply
Departure Port
Apply
Cruise style
Apply
No Fly Cruises
All Inclusive
Advanced Search
Menu
Cruise news / Celebrity Cruises floats out new ship Ascent ahead of launch

Celebrity Cruises floats out new ship Ascent ahead of launch

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The fourth ship in Celebrity Cruises' Edge Series has touched water for the first time after she was floated out from the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire.

The moment marked the completion of the ship’s hull and exterior structure, and Ascent will now progress to the next phase of construction.

Celebrity said the vessel will be a “twin sister” to Celebrity Beyond which launched last spring.

President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, Lisa Lutoff-Perl, commented: “Celebrity Ascent will be the embodiment of a relaxed luxury resort at sea and I can’t imagine a more exciting way to start the new year than by celebrating this important construction milestone.

“The collaboration between the shipyard and Celebrity teams continues to be extraordinary and I am grateful to all involved for their passion and expertise.

“Momentum and anticipation are quickly building for this ship and we’ll continue to share her progress and all that awaits our guests onboard this next installation in our ground-breaking, next-generation Edge series.”

Celebrity Ascent is now mooring in her new location at the shipyard, where interior work on the ship will begin and continue over the next several months.

The 3,260-passenger vessel will debut in December with an eastern Caribbean sailing out of Florida.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas Exterior Cozumel ShoreEx 006.jpg Photo

6 Night Bahamas, Mexico & Grand Cayman

  • 6 nights, departs on the 23 Feb 2025
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Reflection
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, + 2 more
From
£642*pp

6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & Mexico

  • 6 nights, departs on the 14 Jan 2024
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Reflection
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, + 2 more
From
£678 *pp

8 Nt Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

  • 8 nights, departs on the 27 Apr 2024
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Reflection
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Oranjestad, Willemstad, + 2 more
From
£2,399 *pp

8 Night Italy & Greece

  • 8 nights, departs on the 26 Jan 2025
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Infinity
  • Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Naples, + 4 more
From
£789 *pp

7 Night Norwegian Fjords Cruise

  • 7 nights, departs on the 07 May 2023
  • Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Apex
  • Rotterdam, Haugesund, Flåm, + 3 more
From
£927 *pp
View more