Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel and spa nestled in the New Forest in Hampshire, is giving away a two-night stay with dinner and breakfast

The New Forest’s history is as deep as its woodland, as William the Conqueror declared it a royal hunting ground in 1079. Fortunately, William the Conqueror wasn’t the only one to recognise its value, and in 2005 it was declared a national park.

Covering 566sqkm, the forest rivals the Greek island of Corfu in size, so there are plenty of trails in which you can get lost on. Get back to nature by forest bathing among oak and beech trees, or picnic among purple heather and buttercup-yellow gorse which blooms in summer. A natural beauty, the forest attracts diverse species so look out for soaring buzzards and the wild deer and ponies which the forest is known for.

What to expect

Originally bought by a colonel in the 1800s, Chewton Glen has long been a place to escape, with Frederick Marryat writing The Children of the New Forest here.

If you’re looking for a serene retreat, then you’re in the right place as the privately-owned country house hotel and spa is set among 53 hectares of woodland, parkland and gardens – the same size as London’s Green Park.

After a few laps in the 17m swimming pool, soak in the outdoor whirlpool or in the UK’s largest hydrotherapy spa pool.

Feel your shoulders drop and your face relax. Before long you’ll be breathing deeper and noticing the scent of herbs in the walled garden and the orchard’s 200 heritage fruit trees, which attract the hotel’s five million bees.

Once you feel rejuvenated, you may be ready for an activity – and there are plenty to choose from.