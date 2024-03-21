Competition: Win a 2-night stay with Chewton Glen
Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel and spa nestled in the New Forest in Hampshire, is giving away a two-night stay with dinner and breakfast
The New Forest’s history is as deep as its woodland, as William the Conqueror declared it a royal hunting ground in 1079. Fortunately, William the Conqueror wasn’t the only one to recognise its value, and in 2005 it was declared a national park.
Covering 566sqkm, the forest rivals the Greek island of Corfu in size, so there are plenty of trails in which you can get lost on. Get back to nature by forest bathing among oak and beech trees, or picnic among purple heather and buttercup-yellow gorse which blooms in summer. A natural beauty, the forest attracts diverse species so look out for soaring buzzards and the wild deer and ponies which the forest is known for.
What to expect
Originally bought by a colonel in the 1800s, Chewton Glen has long been a place to escape, with Frederick Marryat writing The Children of the New Forest here.
If you’re looking for a serene retreat, then you’re in the right place as the privately-owned country house hotel and spa is set among 53 hectares of woodland, parkland and gardens – the same size as London’s Green Park.
After a few laps in the 17m swimming pool, soak in the outdoor whirlpool or in the UK’s largest hydrotherapy spa pool.
Feel your shoulders drop and your face relax. Before long you’ll be breathing deeper and noticing the scent of herbs in the walled garden and the orchard’s 200 heritage fruit trees, which attract the hotel’s five million bees.
Once you feel rejuvenated, you may be ready for an activity – and there are plenty to choose from.
As well as a nine-hole par-three golf course, tennis courts and a croquet lawn, the hotel offers daily dance classes, cookery lessons and treasure hunts. Explore its wildflower meadows or the stream in the grounds – once used by smugglers – or participate in a sheep walking adventure. You can also sign up for a Bear Grylls survival academy.
After a day unwinding or exploring, sit down to a meal in the Dining Room or The Kitchen, a culinary venue overseen by the renowned TV chef James Martin.
Close to Christchurch, Bournemouth and Southampton, Chewton Glen is easy to access – but you may find it hard to leave.
Included in the prize
- Dinner for two
- Two nights’ accommodation
- Breakfast for two
- Use of all the spa facilities
Terms and Conditions
- The Promoter Chewton Glen is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.
- World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.
- The prize is a two-night stay at Chewton Glen with dinner and breakfast, valid until 30 November 2025.
- Stays exclude Friday and Saturday, school holidays, Christmas and New Year.
- Treehouses are not included.
- Any other expenses not specifically outlined above are excluded. Transport to the hotel, gratuities, room service, beauty and wellness centre services, laundry etc. are not included in the prize.
- The prize is personal, not transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for money or other gifts.
- This prize draw (the “promotion”) is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.
- Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.
- The promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.
- By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by Chewton Glen in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive promotional emails, post and phone communications from Chewton Glen
- The closing time/date for the promotion is June 5 2024. The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.
- There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.
- Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Changes cannot be made to reservation once it has been confirmed. Subject to Chewton Glen’s standard payment and cancellation guidelines.
