Cruise food that will change your life Don’t know what cruise lines have the best food? Then grab yourself a snack and read through our tempting guide to the best cuisine out at sea.

Bursting with flavour, eclectic choices, and bringing people together. Who doesn’t love food?



Because here at Cruise.co.uk, we’re so passionate about the food we consume that we thought we’d combine our love for travel and cuisine and put together the greatest cruise lines for foodies.



Get ready to taste your way around the world…

P&O Cruises

Fab for the whole family, you can discover a top-notch menu selection from an array of celebrity chef restaurants out at sea with P&O Cruises.



Marco Pierre White’s Ocean Grill, Sindhu serving Asian gastronomy, and The Keel & Cow with its pub munch are just some of the culinary treats that you could chew your teeth into.



Fear that your table's boundaries may get too close to lively kids? We’ve all had it happen in family zones, and that’s why this cruise line does have two exclusively adult-only ships to dine on if you’d prefer a more romantic or laid-back time away.



Hit it up in The Limelight Club (on Oriana for no youngsters) for a rich night of entertainment and ongoing meals arriving with each musical performance. Oh, and with all these fantastic culinary creations, you may feel quite keen to take some recipes home for yourself, or at least pick up a few cooking skills before you head home. On P&O Britannia, you can cook up a storm with exciting demo sessions in the onboard cookery club. You can thank us later…

Seabourn Cruises

This six-star cruise line knows the way to your heart, or better yet taste buds, through award-winning dishes in an open-seating atmosphere. What’s more, it’s all complimentary so put that wallet away.



From freshly prepared sashimi to mesmerising gourmet dishes that will transform you into a foodie influencer at the snap of a pic, Seabourn Cruises is the way to go for a world-class and sumptuous feast.



With an upscale dining experience serving you a high dose of luxury on every plate, what more could you really ask for? Unless you’re a comfort-food eater…



Although, this versatile yet elegant cruise line still has just the thing for you. Get your chops around a juicy burger from The Grill owned by the renowned American chef Thomas Keller, or head to The Colonnade and dig into a more casual but just as delicious buffet.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean's cuisine options are packed with plenty of free-spirited dining experiences with a casual ambience – also great for anyone bringing the kids on this family-friendly line.



Onboard the ships await scrumptious Jamie’s Italian, serving family-fun portions of rustic perfection run by the iconic British chef himself.



For something a little more elaborate and exotic, East Asian sushi platters and oozing green tea ice cream at Izumi may hit the spot.



Or, take it a step further and sample the weird and wonderful in Wonderland. Now this one really is a special high-hitter – and although not complimentary in the price of your cruise- it’s totally worth it.



This foodie fanatic cruise line has brought Alice in Wonderland aboard Quantum of the Seas ship through their imaginatively themed restaurant and curiously exciting orders including the Mad Hatter’s Purple Potted Shrimp.

Celebrity Cruises

If you think you’ve already had a dining moment that can’t be beaten, Celebrity Cruises’ imaginative Qsine restaurant still has a chance with their four-course dining show, La Petit Chef.



A quirky, fun, and three-dimensional animation will light up your table with the main action projecting onto your plate – showing humorous ways in which your order could have been made through small and crazy chef characters.



Now that’s what we call dinner and a show.



You can also expand your palette with this cruise line’s chic French eatery: Murano. Get dressed up and plunge into an evening of delight and decadence with a contemporary take on fresh lobster tails, crispy duck legs, and warm, gooey goat cheese souffle.



Celebrity Cruises is the way to go for some international flair, but for a chill brunch – you can even head to the top decks of the ships for an interactive open-air grilling.



It doesn’t stop there though. As you join in on the action with one of the expert chefs, you’ll be mesmerised by sweeping ocean views and the contrast of glistening turquoises against the clean-cut green grasses pitched out to make you feel like you’re having the ultimate ‘garden’ BBQ feast.

