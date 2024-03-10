Cruise radar: Everything you need to know about the cruise industry right now
World of Cruising takes a look at the most recent happenings of the cruise industry...
All the world's a stage
Hitting the high notes as well as the high seas, Royal Caribbean International has joined forces with the Eurovision Song Contest.
As the competition’s official partner for 2024 and 2025, the line will bring to life experiences and promote the host city of Malmo, Sweden, to its customers.
The collaboration will debut ahead of the 68th edition of the show in May 2024, which will be broadcast in 37 countries, with millions more watching online.
Royal Caribbean will reveal how fans can secure tickets to the contest in the coming months.
Take me to the river
German-based high-end brand Riverside Luxury Cruises has announced that its third ship will enter service in March 2024.
Riverside Debussy will depart on its maiden cruise from Brussels to Amsterdam on 23 March. The six-day voyage will call at destinations including the historic city of Ghent in Belgium and the beautiful Dutch town of Willemstad.
The ship will then depart on a series of Rhine sailings, offering five itineraries: Holland at the Heart of Tulip Blossom; The Romantic Rhine Southbound and Northbound; Cruising Belgium and the Netherlands; and the Rhine and Main, Amsterdam to Nuremberg.
The stars have aligned
Seabourn has become the latest cruise line to instal SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink.
The upgraded technology, provided by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, offers greater connectivity and more reliable Wi-Fi wherever Starlink’s services are available.
Seabourn’s president, Natalya Leahy, says, “Following guest feedback from the successful rollout of Starlink’s enhanced connectivity on our expedition ships, we are thrilled to share that our ocean and expedition ships in our ultra- luxury fleet now feature Starlink.”
Starlink is available on Seabourn’s new purpose-built ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, as well as its ocean ships.
Meals fit for a Queen
Double Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Junior will oversee four ‘Le Gavroche at Sea’ sailings on Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 and Queen Anne.
The news follows the January closure of legendary Mayfair restaurant Le Gavroche, after 56 years of service.
The former MasterChef judge will host five-night residencies aboard Queen Mary 2, exploring the Norwegian fjords from 2 June and sailing round-trip from Hamburg on 6 August, and on new Queen Anne, sailing from Southampton to Stavanger in Norway on 11 August and to Haugesund, also in Norway, on 1 September.
SeaDream surges on sustainability
SeaDream Yacht Club has announced plans to enhance its fleet so it can connect to shore power, enabling zero emissions in port.
Connecting to shoreside electricity enables vessels to turn off their engines, slashing emissions in ports that offer such facilities.
SeaDream II received the modification while docked in Lisbon last year, and twin sister SeaDream I will receive a similar upgrade in April 2024. The enhancement makes SeaDream Yacht Club the first luxury cruise line to retrofit its entire fleet with shore power connectivity.
The line was also the first to introduce a full plant-based menu.
Death knell prepared for famed SS United States
