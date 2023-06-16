Cruise news / Giles Hawke named as Celebrity Cruises’ new EMEA boss
Giles Hawke will succeed Jo Rzymowska as vice-president and managing director EMEA of Celebrity Cruises. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Author: Kaye Holland

Celebrity Cruises has appointed Giles Hawke as vice president and managing director for the EMEA region

Hawke is set to leave his current role as chief executive of Cosmos, Globus and Avalon Waterways this summer, seven years after joining from MSC Cruises.

He will join Celebrity Cruises in September, succeeding Jo Rzymowksa who has been at the helm for the last 18 years.

Hawke will report to Celebrity’s new President, Laura Hodges Bethge and will oversee all aspects of Celebrity’s EMEA business

Speaking to World of Cruising, Hawke said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Celebrity and to being part of this dynamic company. I have watched from a distance as the company has grown its share with ground-breaking ships and a strong brand identity.

“I look forward to being a part of Celebrity’s next exciting chapter under Laura Hodges Bethge’s leadership."

Hodges Bethge added: “I am excited to welcome Giles into Celebrity. His strong leadership, commercial expertise and experience in the sector is second to none and I look forward to having his insight on my leadership team to help shape and grow our market share in EMEA.”

Alongside his new role at Celebrity Cruises, Hawke will continue to serve on the CLIA Executive Committee.

