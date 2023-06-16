Giles Hawke named as Celebrity Cruises’ new EMEA boss

Hawke is set to leave his current role as chief executive of Cosmos, Globus and Avalon Waterways this summer, seven years after joining from MSC Cruises.



He will join Celebrity Cruises in September, succeeding Jo Rzymowksa who has been at the helm for the last 18 years.



Hawke will report to Celebrity’s new President, Laura Hodges Bethge and will oversee all aspects of Celebrity’s EMEA business

Speaking to World of Cruising, Hawke said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Celebrity and to being part of this dynamic company. I have watched from a distance as the company has grown its share with ground-breaking ships and a strong brand identity.

