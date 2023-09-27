Cruise news / Havila announces early booking incentive

Havila announces early booking incentive

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

On board spend of up to £400 is being offered by Havila Voyages as an early booking incentive for 2024-25 Norway sailings

The offer covers departures from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, when booked by the end of October 2023.

Bookings for an 11-day return voyage from Bergen to Kirkenes will gain benefit from NOK5,000 (£400) credit per cabin while the seven-day voyage north and six-day voyage south will qualify for NOK2,500 (£200).

Solo travellers will receive the equivalent of £200 credit for the Round Voyage and £100 credit for the Voyage North and Voyage South.

Havila’s head of UK sales, Matthew Valentine, hailed the offer an “eye-catching” one. He said: “The credit can be spent on drinks, purchases or one of the incredible excursions offered such as snowmobiling, dog sledding, city tours, hikes and guided cycling trips.”

Prices for the 11-day Round Voyage start from £914 per person (excluding flights), based on two sharing an inside cabin on full board basis in November or December 2024.

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile chevron_right
Related Cruises
Viking River Cruises Logo

Magnificent Mekong

  • 7 nights, departs on the 14 Aug 2024
  • Viking River Cruises, Viking Saigon
  • Ho Chi Minh City, Sa Déc, Tân Châu, + 5 more
From
£5,145*pp

Pharaohs & Pyramids

  • 7 nights, departs on the 01 Mar 2025
  • Viking River Cruises, Viking Osiris
  • Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
From
£9,295 *pp

Passage to Eastern Europe

  • 7 nights, departs on the 11 Oct 2023
  • Viking River Cruises, Viking Lif
  • Budapest, Kalocsa, Osijek, + 6 more
From
£4,295 *pp

Pharaohs & Pyramids

  • 7 nights, departs on the 18 Feb 2025
  • Viking River Cruises, Viking Hathor
  • Luxor, Luxor, Qena, + 7 more
From
£8,095 *pp

France's Finest

  • 14 nights, departs on the 21 Apr 2024
  • Viking River Cruises, Viking Fjorgyn
  • Paris, Paris, La Roche-Guyon, + 17 more
From
£9,040 *pp
View more