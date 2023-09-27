Havila announces early booking incentive
On board spend of up to £400 is being offered by Havila Voyages as an early booking incentive for 2024-25 Norway sailings
The offer covers departures from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, when booked by the end of October 2023.
Bookings for an 11-day return voyage from Bergen to Kirkenes will gain benefit from NOK5,000 (£400) credit per cabin while the seven-day voyage north and six-day voyage south will qualify for NOK2,500 (£200).
Solo travellers will receive the equivalent of £200 credit for the Round Voyage and £100 credit for the Voyage North and Voyage South.
Havila’s head of UK sales, Matthew Valentine, hailed the offer an “eye-catching” one. He said: “The credit can be spent on drinks, purchases or one of the incredible excursions offered such as snowmobiling, dog sledding, city tours, hikes and guided cycling trips.”
Prices for the 11-day Round Voyage start from £914 per person (excluding flights), based on two sharing an inside cabin on full board basis in November or December 2024.
