Cruise news / Holland America Line to make four maiden calls in Greenland in 2025
Nieuw Statendam cross the Arctic Circle on a new 28-day voyage. Credit: HAL

Holland America Line to make four maiden calls in Greenland in 2025

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Seattle-base cruise line will make its inaugural calls in Greenland as part of a new 28-day cruise to the Arctic Circle

Departing from Rotterdam on June 29, 2025, aboard Nieuw Statendam, the cruise will call at 15 ports across five countries.

These include Nuuk, Ittoqqortoormiit, Sisimiut, and Ilulissat in Greenland in addition to crossing the Arctic Circle at several points during the voyage.

Dubbed a ‘Legendary Voyage’, the itinerary also features stops in Iceland and Norway before heading back to the Netherlands via Stornoway, Inverness, and Dover.

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, said: “Legendary Voyages give us the opportunity to create longer cruises that delve deeper into a region and include ports we don’t normally visit, like the four maiden calls in Greenland on the new Arctic Circle Crossing.

"We’re taking this itinerary up to Norway’s North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it’s the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries.”

Fares for the ‘Arctic Circle Crossing’ Legendary Voyage start from £5,073 per person.

