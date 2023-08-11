Cruise news / Holland America Line offers air credit of £500 as part of Caribbean cruise push
Air credit of up to £500 per person plus airport transfers are being offered by the Seattle-based line in a booking promotion for Caribbean fly-cruises

The limited-time offer covers more than 50 sailings throughout the remainder of 2023 and 2024 if booked by September 30, 2023.

Durations of seven to 21 nights are available with departures from Fort Lauderdale in Florida to destinations including Puerto Rico and Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

The deal also includes HAL’s ‘Have It All’ package including shore excursions, drinks, specialty dining and wi-fi.

A spokesperson for the line told World of Cruising: “This limited-time offer provides a unique advantage of not only embarking on an unforgettable cruise through the Caribbean’s picturesque islands but also receiving significant savings on the air fare.”

