Living on a cruise liner: Can I stay on a cruise ship full time? Living on a cruise ship permanently is often a dream for many. Imagine sailing into the sunset on a stunning cruise ship. It would be a unique experience for anyone wanting to spend their lives exploring the world.

Living onboard a cruise liner for a short while is great, but living on a cruise ship permanently is even better. Whether you choose to retire on a cruise ship or want to simply call a cruise ship home, living your life at sea can be a unique and rewarding experience. Fortunately, many cruise lines these days offer everything you need to live comfortably. There are even cruisers who live full-time on a cruise ship. For example, Morton Jablin has been living on Regent Seven Seas Navigator for the past 15 years. The 96-year-old leads a peaceful life - eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the same place, and is often referred to as ‘captain’ by the crew. However, there is more than meets the eye to living on a cruise ship full time. Delve into the details that lie behind living your life on the water.

What is it like to live on a cruise ship? Living on a cruise ship year-round might sound like a dream to most. Though a few people across the world retire on a cruise ship, the reality is that there is a lot more to living on a cruise ship in retirement. Here are the pros and cons of living on a cruise ship that you should be aware of. - READ MORE: Find a perfect cruise suite - guide to Regent Seven Seas Cruises suites - The Pros: Perhaps the biggest benefit of living on a cruise liner is that you get to explore the world. Normally, you might visit one or two countries but by living on a cruise ship full time, you would be able to visit as many different countries as you want. Think about the adventures! What’s more, once you are in a port, you can go on numerous short excursions. Often long-term cruise lines offer shore excursions at lower prices.

Beyond seeing new places and getting a taste of adventure, there are a few practical reasons why you would love living on a cruise ship. Life on a cruise can actually help you save money as you won’t have to worry about buying groceries, paying for petrol or covering other land-based expenses. - READ MORE: Best world cruises from adventure & culture to budget & luxury - When living onboard a cruise liner, all your food and entertainment are included in the cost to live on a cruise ship. Though you pay a lot upfront, you will actually end up saving money in the long run by steering clear of monthly car payments, utility costs and other bills.

The Cons: Unfortunately, living on a cruise liner is not all sunshine and seashells. There are a few downsides to living on a cruise ship full-time, and being aware of them is equally important. The first downside is that living on a cruise liner can be expensive. Alongside the cost of your living space, the cost to live year-round on a cruise ship includes tips, excursions, medical care and premium dining options, which can quickly take a toll on your wallet. Another demerit when choosing to live on a cruise ship permanently is your belongings. As there are limited space onboard cruise ships, you won’t be able to take all your personal items with you. Meaning you will have to downsize or rent storage space on land to store your extra possessions. - READ MORE: Best cultural cruises from literature and palaces to wine and ballet - Lastly, living on a cruise ship in retirement means you won’t have access to the same type of medical care as you get on land. While medical facilities exist onboard, they might not be equipped to assist with specific conditions. Before deciding to live on a cruise ship, consult with your doctor, so you can prevent getting sick while on the cruise.