Marella Cruises to return to Dominican Republic for the first time since 2017
Marella Cruises is returning to the Dominican Republic in winter 2024-25 after a seven-year absence
The cruise line will homeport Marella Explorer 2 out of La Romana in the Dominican Republic from December 24, 2024 for a series of winter Caribbean sailings.
Marella will offer three adult-only itineraries. Caribbean Classics will visit Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia, and St Kitts; Colours of the Caribbean itinerary will sail to Dominica, Antigua, St Maarten, and Tortola and Samana – a new port for the line in the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Tropical Treasure features calls in Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire.
The three winter 2024/25 Caribbean itineraries go on sale on Thursday July 20, 2023 with prices from £1,799 per person.
Marella Cruises will also offer two new shorter sailings in the Mediterranean. Marella Explorer will sail from Malaga on December 9, 2024, to Tenerife via Gibraltar and Casablanca in Morocco.
Elsewhere the line’s latest ship, Marella Voyage, will depart Palma on November 2, 2024 and visit Alicante, Almeria, and Malaga.
Other new winter itineraries include six-night sailings from Marmaris in Turkey, Corfu Town, and Malaga.
Tui UK & Ireland cruise managing director, Chris Hackney, said: "We’re always looking for new ways to improve our customer offering, whether that’s new destinations, new itineraries or ships.
“We’re therefore pleased to offer a new experience for guests with our new sailings departing from La Romana for winter 2024. Customers will be able to explore some of the most popular Caribbean islands throughout their time on board as well as the opportunity to take advantage of Marella’s cruise & stay offering, with the chance to enjoy a stay at one of the TUI hotels in the Dominican Republic, pre or post-cruise.”
