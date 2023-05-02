Cruise news / New Saga digital brochure out now
Enjoy a classical music themed cruise onboard Spirit of the Danube. Credit: Saga

New Saga digital brochure out now

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Real Response Media is pleased to announce that a new brochure introducing Saga Cruises, the boutique cruise line for over 50s, is out now

Produced by Real Response Media – the award-winning company behind World of Cruising and Cruise Trade News – the 13-page publication has the low-down on the luxurious cruise line to inspire your next sailing.

The pages are packed with information on Saga’s river and ocean cruising offerings, shore excursions, and accommodation, entertainment, and dining options.

There are so many reasons why Saga deliver the perfect boutique cruise experience, every single time, and in this digital brochure, you’ll discover them all.

We’re proud to have worked on this magazine and look forward to introducing you to the joys of a Saga cruise.

Read our introduction to Saga Cruises here.

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

