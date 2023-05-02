New Saga digital brochure out now
Real Response Media is pleased to announce that a new brochure introducing Saga Cruises, the boutique cruise line for over 50s, is out now
Produced by Real Response Media – the award-winning company behind World of Cruising and Cruise Trade News – the 13-page publication has the low-down on the luxurious cruise line to inspire your next sailing.
The pages are packed with information on Saga’s river and ocean cruising offerings, shore excursions, and accommodation, entertainment, and dining options.
There are so many reasons why Saga deliver the perfect boutique cruise experience, every single time, and in this digital brochure, you’ll discover them all.
We’re proud to have worked on this magazine and look forward to introducing you to the joys of a Saga cruise.
Read our introduction to Saga Cruises here.
Autumn Colours of the Danube: Budapest to Linz
- 10 nights, departs on the 11 Nov 2023
- Saga Cruises, Spirit of the Danube
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 14 more
Contrasts of Canada and the USA
- 29 nights, departs on the 21 Sep 2024
- Saga Cruises, Spirit of Adventure
- Portsmouth, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Boston, Massachusetts, + 10 more
Beautiful Bavaria and the Middle Rhine Gorge: Nuremberg to Amsterdam
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Jul 2023
- Saga Cruises, Spirit of the Danube
- Nuremberg, Bamberg, Würzburg, + 6 more
Douro Discovery
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 Sep 2023
- Saga Cruises, Douro Spirit
- Porto, Porto, Régua, + 14 more
Cornish Coastlines and the Isles of Scilly
- 6 nights, departs on the 28 Aug 2023
- Saga Cruises, Spirit of Adventure
- Dover, Saint Mary's, Isles of Scilly, Falmouth, + 3 more