Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Join like-minded travellers on a solo river cruise to remember with Riviera Travel Solo cruises are a brilliant way to see the world and travel independently while being able to make friends and only unpack once.

Booking a solo cruise with Riviera Travel comes with plenty of perks – from no single supplements to an excursion at every por of call. Riviera Travel offers river cruises all over Europe, from the Rhine and Rhône to the Danube and Douro. Some of these are specifically tailored for solo travellers, making them the perfect option for passengers cruising alone. Life on board can be as sociable (or not!) as you like while cultural excursions ashore are both informative and fun.

Related articles

How does Riviera cater for solo cruisers? Firstly, much of the hassle that comes with travelling alone is eradicated. For instance, there are no pesky single supplements to worry about and solo passengers aren't short-changed when it comes to cabins (and you never have to share). You can stay in luxurious accommodation with a stylish double or twin cabin all to yourself. Many cabins also have full-length glass doors that open up to a French balcony. You'll be treated to all manner of gorgeous views as you sail past new destinations every day! Welcome on board Another way Riviera is a fab option for solo holidaymakers is how easy it is to make friends. With river cruising, you’ll be surrounded by like-minded shipmates and won't need to worry about being the only single person on board. Welcome drinks are a brilliant way to get to know your fellow travellers. Riviera urges all guests to attend these events. If you're stuck on how to break the ice, the cruise line advises asking the person next to you if they’ve been on a cruise before, or if there’s a destination on the itinerary that they can’t wait to visit. With any luck it will be, well, smooth sailing in no time.

Solo cruises are a brilliant way to see the world and travel independently

Relax and recharge

Most river cruises operate a policy of informal free seating and smaller tables, which makes it easy to make new friends and join your group for dining should you wish. It’s always a relaxed atmosphere, with a fairly smart casual dress code and a chance to wear something special for the Captain’s Dinner. Meanwhile, on river cruises for singles, you'll enjoy first-class cuisine every evening as the chef visits local markets and food producers daily. Passengers can also turn to the friendly crew. On river cruises, the high crew-to-passenger ratio (typically one crew member for every four guests!) promises first-class personal service. Riviera Travel suggests making use of the crew’s knowledge and expertise. Maybe ask them to recommend the best cocktail onboard or where to buy the best souvenirs?

Riviera Travel: Tour managers will be at St Pancras station to greet all Eurostar passengers. Credit: Shutterstock

Always on hand to help Safety concerns can be diminished, too - return travel and transfers are included in the price of your Riviera cruise and arranged for you, with options to fly from a regional airport or catch a train locally. What’s more, tour managers will always meet you as you check-in and will be at St Pancras station to greet all Eurostar passengers making the journey much simpler. On port visits, an English-speaking expert will accompany you to the must-see sights and attractions bringing history and local culture to life. Of course, if you'd rather stay on the cruise ship alone or go off and do your own thing on land, that's more than ok!

Riviera Travel: On the Danube cruise, soak up all that Europe’s most cultured river has to offer

Where can you go on a solo cruise with Riviera? The Blue Danube and French river cruises are proving a highly popular choice – with dates already on sale for 2022. Though you don’t have to wait until then, as there are also November 2021 solo only dates, the ideal time for when the twinkly light and cosy autumn surroundings come to life. On the Danube cruise, soak up all that Europe’s most cultured river has to offer, with its wealth of grand baroque architecture, medieval cities, picture perfect towns and the sights that inspired Strauss and Mozart. As well as seven visits and tours including guided tours in Vienna, Salzburg or Linz, Dürnstein, Budapest and Bratislava; and visits to Esztergom Basilica, and Melk Abbey, you’ll also have all meals on board and a special welcome dinner with your fellow travellers. This fabulous solo only eight-day cruise starts from only £1,589pp with only £250pp deposit.

Riviera's motor yachts such as the MS Il Mare offer first-class accommodation

Solo yacht cruising However, if you fancy something a little different and don't fancy a river cruise - why not try a yacht cruise instead? Riviera offers a selection of sailing holidays to Croatia which appeal to holidaymakers keen to combine an intimate yet luxurious travel experience with the adventure that exciting coastal destinations have to offer. These small (around just 20 cabins) and friendly sailings take place on a power yacht with an experienced crew in charge. The size of the yachts means you can moor in locations often inaccessible to large ocean cruise ships. You will drop anchor in secluded bays, by remote islands and near spectacular attractions, allowing you to enjoy an exciting itinerary and unforgettable experiences. Life on board is enjoyable, too. Riviera's motor yachts such as the MS Adriatic Sun and MS Il Mare offer first-class accommodation in elegantly decorated cabins. Yachts will typically have a modern restaurant serving delicious cuisine, sun deck, hot tub and onboard Wi-Fi - but remember there won't be the same amenities as on a large cruise liner such as a spa or pool! Trips such as the Split, Rab & Undiscovered Islands of the North Yacht Cruise and Split, Dubrovnik & the Splendours of Dalmatia for Solo Travellers are exclusively for solo travellers.