Royal Caribbean extends UK cruises on Anthem of the Seas - what's onboard?
Royal Caribbean has revealed UK cruises onboard Anthem of the Seas will now sail throughout October 2021 - with bookings open today.
Royal Caribbean announced the extension of its Anthem of the Seas UK cruise holidays on Wednesday.
The ship has been sailing since early July from Southampton carrying UK residents.
From September, eligible international travellers will also be able to set sail from Southampton, subject to the latest UK travel guidelines and their country of residence.
Anthem of the Seas is undertaking five- to seven-night British Isles sailings throughout the summer and into autumn.
Royal Caribbean extends UK cruises on Anthem of the Seas - what's onboard?
Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises - when is TUI cruise line resuming?
Princess Cruises: Regal Princess returns to service - what can you expect onboard?
Top 10 reasons to choose Holland America Line for a Caribbean cruise
Cruise etiquette: Your foolproof guide to visiting spas at sea
Cruise holidays: Top 10 tips for planning your first cruise getaway
Win a 7-night 'Idyllic Aegean' Celestyal cruise for two, worth £2,640
Sicilian market delicacies & champagne in the Caribbean Sea - Seabourn's luxury winter cruises
Tall ships in the Med to luxury trains in the Rockies - inside Riviera Travel’s ocean cruises
USA, Australia, New Zealand and far beyond – Fred. Olsen’s World Cruise 2024
Cruisers can experience the perfect mix of British culture and beautiful natural scenery at ports of call including Liverpool, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Kirkwall and Glasgow, Scotland.
“We are thrilled with the response to our Royal Caribbean holidays from the U.K. Since recommencing sailings in early July, our British Isles itineraries have achieved peak guest satisfaction levels," said Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International.
"Anthem of the Seas is an incredible ship and very popular with U.K. guests, so we have seen excellent demand from families wanting a holiday like no other this summer."
“We welcome the recent update from the U.K. government, which lifted advice against international cruise travel.
"While this marks a positive step forward in the global return of cruise, there are still complexities to navigate when calling at multiple European ports of call from the U.K.
"This, coupled with the popularity of our British Isles sailings to date, has led to our decision to extend our sailings around the British Isles, and I’m delighted to welcome international guests to experience these itineraries, starting in September.”
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas is the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s ground-breaking Quantum Class and the eighth-largest cruise ship in the world. She sails to a host of beautiful destinations.
The hotel at sea provides unrivalled family suites, a variety of staterooms, 28 studio cabins - 12 of which boast balconies (perfect for solo travellers), and seven categories of suites.
Activities are unparalleled. The SeaPlex is a one-stop shop for fun activities, boasting the first-ever dodgems at sea, a Circus School and full-sized sports courts. Other experiences are North Star, a glass capsule that offers 360-degree panoramic views sure to take your breath away and the exhilarating skydiving simulator.
There are also two outdoor pools, four bubbly whirlpools, a tranquil adults-only solarium and even a poolside cinema screen.
As for entertainment, catch the record-breaking West End musical, We Will Rock You, at the magnificent Royal Court Theatre, dance the night away at the Music Hall, head to the casino, or check out Puzzle Break if you're after a mental challenge.
A spa and state-of-the-art gym can also be found onboard.
There are 18 dining venues onboard Anthem of the Seas. The Grande is perfect for formal nights, Sorrento’s puts a Caribbean twist on New York-style pizza while Izumi serves up made-to-order sushi, to name just a few eateries.
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
8 Night Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 8 nights, departs on the 13 Aug 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Mariner of the Seas
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Oranjestad, Willemstad, + 2 more
5 Night Western Caribbean Holiday Cruise
- 5 nights, departs on the 29 Dec 2021
- Royal Caribbean International, Brilliance of the Seas
- Tampa, Florida, Cozumel, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, + 1 more
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 05 Jun 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Serenade of the Seas
- Vancouver, British Columbia, , Sitka, Alaska, + 5 more
5 Night Fukuoka & Nagasaki Cruise
- 5 nights, departs on the 10 Jul 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Spectrum of the Seas
- Tianjin, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, + 1 more
4 Night Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise
- 4 nights, departs on the 18 Apr 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Freedom of the Seas
- Miami, Florida, Nassau, Coco Cay, + 1 more