Royal Caribbean extends UK cruises on Anthem of the Seas - what's onboard? Royal Caribbean has revealed UK cruises onboard Anthem of the Seas will now sail throughout October 2021 - with bookings open today.

Royal Caribbean announced the extension of its Anthem of the Seas UK cruise holidays on Wednesday. The ship has been sailing since early July from Southampton carrying UK residents. From September, eligible international travellers will also be able to set sail from Southampton, subject to the latest UK travel guidelines and their country of residence. Anthem of the Seas is undertaking five- to seven-night British Isles sailings throughout the summer and into autumn.

Cruisers can experience the perfect mix of British culture and beautiful natural scenery at ports of call including Liverpool, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Kirkwall and Glasgow, Scotland. “We are thrilled with the response to our Royal Caribbean holidays from the U.K. Since recommencing sailings in early July, our British Isles itineraries have achieved peak guest satisfaction levels," said Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International. "Anthem of the Seas is an incredible ship and very popular with U.K. guests, so we have seen excellent demand from families wanting a holiday like no other this summer." “We welcome the recent update from the U.K. government, which lifted advice against international cruise travel. "While this marks a positive step forward in the global return of cruise, there are still complexities to navigate when calling at multiple European ports of call from the U.K. "This, coupled with the popularity of our British Isles sailings to date, has led to our decision to extend our sailings around the British Isles, and I’m delighted to welcome international guests to experience these itineraries, starting in September.”

Entertainments and Activities onboard the Anthem of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas Anthem of the Seas is the second ship in Royal Caribbean’s ground-breaking Quantum Class and the eighth-largest cruise ship in the world. She sails to a host of beautiful destinations. The hotel at sea provides unrivalled family suites, a variety of staterooms, 28 studio cabins - 12 of which boast balconies (perfect for solo travellers), and seven categories of suites. Activities are unparalleled. The SeaPlex is a one-stop shop for fun activities, boasting the first-ever dodgems at sea, a Circus School and full-sized sports courts. Other experiences are North Star, a glass capsule that offers 360-degree panoramic views sure to take your breath away and the exhilarating skydiving simulator. There are also two outdoor pools, four bubbly whirlpools, a tranquil adults-only solarium and even a poolside cinema screen. As for entertainment, catch the record-breaking West End musical, We Will Rock You, at the magnificent Royal Court Theatre, dance the night away at the Music Hall, head to the casino, or check out Puzzle Break if you're after a mental challenge. A spa and state-of-the-art gym can also be found onboard. There are 18 dining venues onboard Anthem of the Seas. The Grande is perfect for formal nights, Sorrento’s puts a Caribbean twist on New York-style pizza while Izumi serves up made-to-order sushi, to name just a few eateries.