Scenic Eclipse II offers guests a luxury cruise experience. Credit: Scenic

Ship of the month: Scenic Eclipse II Discover the many amenities on this stunning new ship that launches mid April

Jaw-droppingly sleek but with an ice-strengthened hull that can sail to the ends of the earth, Scenic Eclipse II launches on April 12 with a voyage from Lisbon to Barcelona. Billed as a "Discovery Yacht," this 10-deck, all-suite ship offers a taste of the billionaire lifestyle, with 176 crew to look after just 228 guests. Her first summer season will be spent exploring the Mediterranean, Iceland and Scotland, and Scenic promises some great complimentary immersive excursions. Factor in the two onboard helicopters and the eight-seater mini-submarine, and it’s clear that this James Bond-style luxury expedition ship is licensed to thrill.

Relax on the Sky Deck and take in the views. Credit: Scenic

1. Sky Deck With its 270-degree views, the Sky Deck is the perfect place to drink in some of the world’s most amazing landscapes, from the tropics to the poles. You can catch up with new friends at the indoor/outdoor Sky Bar, and there are six private cabanas, too.

Visit either one of these two modern pools on the Sky Deck. Credit: Scenic

2. Vitality Pool Almost nine metres long, the two Vitality Pools on the Sky Deck are equipped with water jets to simulate the experience of swimming laps. And if you just want to chill out – without getting chilly – they’re surrounded by glass panels to keep out the breeze.

Unwind from traveling with a day at the spa. Credit: Scenic

3. Senses Spa At the ship’s spacious spa the pampering possibilities are almost limitless, with saunas, a steam room, temperature-controlled plunge pools and a salt therapy lounge with heated beds and aromatherapy scents, designed to benefit mind, body and soul.

Scenic Eclipse II offers a a wide variety of cuisines. Credit: Scenic

4. Restaurants From haute cuisine at Lumière to classic steak and seafood at Elements and authentic teppanyaki at Night Market, Scenic Eclipse II offers a culinary adventure too. Alternatively, your butler can offer you a comprehensive room- service menu, 24/7.

Stay in one of the ship's stunning suites. Credit: Scenic

5. Suites Each of the ship’s 114 suites is spacious, elegantly furnished and filled with state-of-the-art amenities. There’s a range of options, from Verandah Suites (above) to the truly palatial Owner’s Penthouse, but all guests have the services of a dedicated butler.

Grab a drink at one of the bars on board. Credit: Scenic

6. Bars

Time for a beverage? You’ll find French fizz at Lumière’s Champagne Bar, fine whisky at the Scenic Lounge Bar and the perfect flat white at the Observation Lounge – all complimentary, of course. Our favourite? The stunning Sky Bar.

