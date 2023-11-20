Departing from Los Angeles on January 6, 2026, the 229-passenger Seabourn Sojourn will travel approximately 28,000 nautical miles, visit 63 destinations, and cross the International Dateline and Equator not once, but twice, before concluding in Vancouver.

The voyage visits the islands and atolls of the South Pacific, circumnavigates Australia, and crosses the North Pacific for the Alaskan summer.



It includes five maiden calls, seven overnight port visits, and seven late-night stays. Passengers can sail the full 2026 World Cruise or on one of several shorter segments.

Prices start at £81, 899 per person for the full duration and include upgraded WiFi, private dining experiences, special events, up to $10,000 onboard credit per suite, a two-night pre-cruise hotel stay, return business, or first class air fares, and more.



A 10 per cent discount applies to bookings made by February 28, 2024.

